Warsaw, IN

10/6 Girls Soccer Sectionals – Warsaw, Homestead advance to finals

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw scored two late goals in the second half to slide past a fierce Columbia City team at Spuller Stadium. The win sets up a top 20 showdown between No. 16 Warsaw and No. 17 Homestead in the sectional championship on Saturday.

Class 3A Sectional 6 at Carroll High School
DeKalb 5 South Side 0
Snider 0 Carroll 5

Class 3A Sectional 7 at Northrop High School
Columbia City 1 Warsaw 3
Homestead 9 Wayne 0

Class 2A Sectional 20 at NorthWood
East Noble 0 NorthWood 3
Angola 2 Lakeland 0

Class 2A Sectional 22 at Culver Academies
Culver Academies 0 Leo 2
Concordia 9 Tippecanoe Valley 0

Class 2A Sectional 23 at Bellmont
Bellmont 2 Norwell 1
Marion 0 Woodlan 4

Class A Sectional 39 at Eastbrook
Wabash 0 Manchester 0 (Wabash advances on penalty kicks)
Blackford 0 Eastbrook 1

Class A Sectional 40 at Canterbury
South Adams 1 Lakewood Park Christian 3
Blackhawk Christian 0 Canterbury 2

