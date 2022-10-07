10/6 Girls Soccer Sectionals – Warsaw, Homestead advance to finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO