Boba City offers freshly brewed bubble tea, coffee in McKinney

Boba City is now open in McKinney. (Courtesy Boba City) Boba City opened Sept. 10 at 5160 Collin McKinney Parkway, Ste. 100, in McKinney. On its Instagram page, Boba City said staff have 15 years of experience to serve bubble tea, ice cream and coffee. Organic coffee beans are used in the coffees, which can be ordered as lattes, frappuccinos and more, and freshly brewed tea is used for bubble teas. The ice cream is made in-store and handcrafted in small batches, the Instagram page states. 214- 842-8388. www.han6526.wixsite.com/boba-city.
New Wendy's approaches opening in West McKinney

Wendy's is readying to open in McKinney. (Community Impact file photo) A new Wendy’s is expected to open at the end of November at 10921 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant is hiring for all positions and all hours, restaurant officials said. Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Wendy’s is known for its hamburgers and classic side items, such as Baconator fries and chili. The company also partners with Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. 888-624-8140. www.wendys.com.
San Miguel Grill celebrates 30 years in McKinney

San Miguel Grill opened in McKinney in October 1992. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) San Miguel Grill is celebrating its 30-year anniversary Oct. 5 at 506 W. University Drive, McKinney. The family-run restaurant will have happy hour drink discounts all day beginning Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. There will also be live music on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. The Mexican restaurant serves flautas, chile rellenos, huevos, chimichangas and tacos among other traditional and Tex-Mex dishes. 972-548-2345. www.sanmiguelgrills.com.
