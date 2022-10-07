Read full article on original website
Boba City is now open in McKinney. (Courtesy Boba City) Boba City opened Sept. 10 at 5160 Collin McKinney Parkway, Ste. 100, in McKinney. On its Instagram page, Boba City said staff have 15 years of experience to serve bubble tea, ice cream and coffee. Organic coffee beans are used in the coffees, which can be ordered as lattes, frappuccinos and more, and freshly brewed tea is used for bubble teas. The ice cream is made in-store and handcrafted in small batches, the Instagram page states. 214- 842-8388. www.han6526.wixsite.com/boba-city.
The Orion Star Lucki AI delivery robots are being used at John and Judy Gay Library in McKinney to collect books and guide library visitors. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) McKinney’s John and Judy Gay Library welcomed two robots onto its public library floor Sept. 19, accounting for one of the recent...
Wendy's is readying to open in McKinney. (Community Impact file photo) A new Wendy’s is expected to open at the end of November at 10921 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant is hiring for all positions and all hours, restaurant officials said. Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Wendy’s is known for its hamburgers and classic side items, such as Baconator fries and chili. The company also partners with Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. 888-624-8140. www.wendys.com.
San Miguel Grill opened in McKinney in October 1992. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) San Miguel Grill is celebrating its 30-year anniversary Oct. 5 at 506 W. University Drive, McKinney. The family-run restaurant will have happy hour drink discounts all day beginning Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. There will also be live music on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. The Mexican restaurant serves flautas, chile rellenos, huevos, chimichangas and tacos among other traditional and Tex-Mex dishes. 972-548-2345. www.sanmiguelgrills.com.
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
