Wendy's is readying to open in McKinney. (Community Impact file photo) A new Wendy’s is expected to open at the end of November at 10921 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant is hiring for all positions and all hours, restaurant officials said. Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Wendy’s is known for its hamburgers and classic side items, such as Baconator fries and chili. The company also partners with Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. 888-624-8140. www.wendys.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO