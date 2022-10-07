If you ask me, the new Wild Card Series is a solid mix of chaos and stability. It’s a major step up from the one-and-done Wild Game Game of the past, but it still punishes teams that weren’t up to snuff win-wise with the best in their league. The Cardinals must certainly feel the weight of that after falling at home as a division winner before the NLDS, and Cleveland had to sweat out an extremely close series as well, even if they did win in the end. All but one of the series are finished with sweeps, leaving just the Padres and Mets to now play a do-or-die Game 3 in Citi Field tonight.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO