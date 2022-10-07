Read full article on original website
Related
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoff Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers
Once again, it’s October. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the NL West champs, winning their ninth division title in ten years. I think this team has slightly more downside risk than other versions of the Dodgers we’ve seen over the last ten years ... but then again, this is the team that just recorded more wins than any National League team in the last 116 years.
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Mets bounce back, the rest of the field sweeps
(CLE wins, 2-0) Pitching was the name of the game for this series in the first game, and that was further enforced in Game 2. But while the start of the series was one of the shortest games in recent postseason history, this one went deep into the afternoon thanks to a complete inability for either offense to figure out an effective response.
Pinstripe Alley
What we learned about the Guardians in the Wild Card Series
The Major League Baseball postseason is one of the most exciting and unpredictable events in sports. The success of a 162-game season is defined by the outcome of a handful of games for a sport that openly mocks the usage of small sample sizes to justify conclusions about a player or a team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Castillo and Bieber dominate, Scherzer gets lit up
In the seventh inning of yesterday’s Seattle-Toronto matchup, ESPN commentator Tim Kurkjan, while discussing the state of offense in today’s game, remarked “I watch games every single night and I wonder ‘How does anyone get hit anymore?’”. The game Kurkjian was commentating on featured a starter working on a dazzling shutout outing. The pitcher, Luis Castillo, was one of six on the day to start a game and give up two or fewer runs.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/9/22
If you ask me, the new Wild Card Series is a solid mix of chaos and stability. It’s a major step up from the one-and-done Wild Game Game of the past, but it still punishes teams that weren’t up to snuff win-wise with the best in their league. The Cardinals must certainly feel the weight of that after falling at home as a division winner before the NLDS, and Cleveland had to sweat out an extremely close series as well, even if they did win in the end. All but one of the series are finished with sweeps, leaving just the Padres and Mets to now play a do-or-die Game 3 in Citi Field tonight.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The time has come — it is October and the Yankees are playing baseball. The Yankees are hosting the Guardians in the ALDS this week, and by the time this mailbag is answered the series will be either heavily one-sided or halfway over. Cleveland had to grind their way through a sweep of the Rays, and played an extra six innings to get the series victory as well, so the Yankees will enter with a bit of an advantage. The road to a 28th World Series starts in the Bronx on Tuesday night, and it should be an interesting one.
Pinstripe Alley
Matt Carpenter’s role in the postseason
Matt Carpenter came to the Yankees like a classic underdog protagonist. He was a former All-Star who had struggled in the last few years (three with an OPS below .800), but the Yankees gave him a chance to change the narrative and change the narrative he did. In 128 at-bats, Carpenter posted an OPS of 1.139 with 15 home runs and a .305 batting average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Notes: ALDS bullpen taking shape
The Yankees hosted their final pre-ALDS workout on Monday, and before they took the field, manager Aaron Boone addressed the media and provided some general updates on the team. While obviously not nearly as compelling as actual game action, there have been storylines to watch as the team prepared to host the Guardians in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have a great defense. So what?
One of the things I love about working here is seeing how my fellow bloggers interpret the same data differently than me. Just yesterday, Andrés wrote about how, in his opinion, the Yankees’ strong defense is a real postseason weapon, and of course good defense is never a bad thing. You have to record 27 outs to win a baseball game, and the easier, more efficiently you do that, the better.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Celebrating the new AL Home Run King
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Game-planning the Guardians’ ALDS starters
The ALDS matchup is set with the Yankees taking on the Guardians after Cleveland swept the Rays in two games to advance beyond the AL Wild Card Series. New York named Gerrit Cole the Game 1 starter with Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino to follow. While the Guardians have yet to name any starters, it’s almost a guarantee the Yankees will see Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill in some order. (Quantrill is the best bet to go in Game since Bieber and McKenzie would be on short rest.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Arizona Fall League Update: Week 1
While we (im)patiently wait for the Yankees to begin their postseason, and the chase for World Series championship No. 28, there are Yankee farmhands who are still honing their craft. The Arizona Fall League began play on October 3rd, and among those toiling in the desert are a number of Yankee youngsters, headlined by “The Martian” Jasson Domínguez.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 174: ALDS Showdown with Cleveland
The Yankees thankfully got to sit out the Wild Card Series weekend and await their ALDS opponent, and now we know who they’ll be playing tomorrow night in the Bronx. The Guardians dispatched the Rays in just two games, allowing a single run to Tampa Bay across 24 innings of work. So it’ll be New York vs. Cleveland in the Division Series again, in a rematch of past 2017 and 2020 playoff showdowns.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have an elite defense heading into the playoffs
The Yankees offense can be inconsistent, and the bullpen outlook is uncertain, to say the least. There is a unit, however, that is unquestionably elite and is ready to help the pitching prevent some runs: the Yanks’ defense is excellent heading into the playoffs. This is very important and...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/8/22
The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: With the Yankees thankfully getting a few days off to rest and recharge before the postseason, Yankees-specific news might be slow around these parts. That means it’s the perfect time to play ALDS roster construction games! Thankfully, The Athletic has us covered. Kirschner projects that the Yankees will roll with three starting pitchers, nine bullpen arms (including starters Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán acting as reinforcements), and 14 position players. Of particular interest? Oswald Peraza gets the nod in this exercise over Marwin Gonzalez! The 12-14 split seems to make the most sense for the Yankees, but we’ll see how it plays out. After all, they do tend to like their veterans...
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoff Preview: Houston Astros
The Yankees and Astros first met in the postseason in the 2015 American League Wild Card game. The Bronx Bombers lost that game 3-0. Since then, the two have matched up twice more, once in the 2017 AL Championship Series, where the Yankees lost in seven games, and the Astros went on to win the World Series. The next was in the 2019 AL Championship Series again, and again, the Yankees lost, but this time in six games.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 MLB Playoffs Preview: Atlanta Braves
The reigning champs enter this year’s postseason with an improved and deeper squad than the one that won it all in 2021. Needing all of their 101 wins to run down the Mets in the race for the NL East crown and a first-round bye, the Braves enter October as one of the favorites to win it all.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge needed No. 62 more than he realized
It took until Game 161, but Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the season, breaking a tie with Roger Maris to surpass the 61-year-old record for most home runs in a single season in AL history. It’s a remarkable feat — the likes of which we may not see for a generation — and the perfect conclusion to one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history. However, for Judge and the Yankees, that home run served a far more important purpose than putting him in the record books.
Comments / 0