Soccer: Ohio blown out 4-0 by Bowling Green
Ohio (6-5-2, 2-3-1 Mid-American Conference) traveled to Bowling Green (5-4-3, 3-1-2 MAC) on Sunday for its sixth conference match of the season. The Falcons set the tone early, possessing the ball through their defense until an opportunity arose to attack the Bobcats' goal. That opportunity would come just four minutes into the game, when Kennedy White sent a ball through the Bobcats' defense as freshman Brynn Gardner, the Falcons' assist leader was making her run towards goal.
Football: Ohio shows improvement in 55-38 win against Akron
This season, Ohio has struggled to play like a well-rounded team. In its past five games, when the offense is doing well, the defense isn't. When the defense steps up, the offense takes a step down. That wasn't the case against Akron. The Bobcats looked complete Saturday, defeating the Zips...
Football: Ohio leans on Sam Wiglusz and Sieh Bangura in Akron blowout
Saturday’s 55-34 win against Akron was all about two players for Ohio: a redshirt freshman seeing his first real college game time this season and a graduate transfer from one of the biggest programs in the country. Sieh Bangura, the redshirt freshman from Bowie, Maryland, and Sam Wiglusz, who...
OU officially opens Pawprint Park
At the start of Homecoming weekend last Friday, Ohio University administrators, including OU President Hugh Sherman, officially opened the Pawprint Park on OU’s South Green. The park features two pawprint-shaped outlines that can be seen from above, one of which is designated as a campus hammocking area with metal poles and shade screens, and the other serves as an open concrete and gravel space for students and communities on campus to gather and hold events.
OU students begin housing search earlier than previous years
Many Ohio University students who will live in off-campus housing during the 2023-24 school year signed leases early in the Fall Semester to attain desirable Athens housing, and next year, rental agencies expect the housing process to begin even earlier. During the off-campus rental-search season for the 2021-22 school year,...
Seeking spirits: Gina Kruzel works in paranormal realm
With tattooed sleeves, leather boots and turquoise jewelry, Gina Kruzel, 61, seems like an average hippie biker. Under the surface, however, Kruzel is a 40-year paranormal worker in the metaphysical field. Kruzel's love for the metaphysical realm started at a young age. She would read mythology about ancient Greek gods,...
Local group organizes rally for reproductive rights
Local reproductive rights group Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, or ABA, held a rally on Sunday to promote abortion access. The rally began at 2 p.m. in front of the Athens County Courthouse. Louise Stewart, an ABA member and English Ph.D. student, helped organize the protest. Stewart said the rally is...
Athens couple hosts bi-weekly LGBTQIA+ youth game meet-ups
Every other Wednesday, Ash Dasuqi and their partner, Misty Porter, host board game meet-ups for LGBTQIA+ youth in the Athens area. Dasuqi started these meet-ups with Porter, when someone reached out to them, expressing a need for more LGBTQIA+ youth-related activities. “The first year of the pandemic I just kept...
A convenient historical timeline of the Athens Halloween Block Party
Ohio University’s annual Halloween Block Party has a long history, one that spans all the way back to 1974. After two years of a deserted Court Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is finally back this year, with students and Athens locals excited to see a return to normalcy on one of the best nights of the year.
‘Julius Caesar’ embraces the right to vote
On Oct. 6, the Virginia Hahne Theater, 19 S. College St., was tightly packed with an audience eagerly awaiting the opening night of Julius Caesar. As the first show put up by the School of Theater this academic year, it took the stage by storm. William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is...
