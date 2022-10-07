Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: How Far Does Rodney Get?
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 features Rodney Mathews on the beach. Does he find love? Here's what the spoilers say.
‘House of the Dragon’ Seemingly Cut 1 Very Important Character
There's an important character from George R.R. Martin's books that is missing from 'House of the Dragon' so far.
Art Laboe, Legendary Radio DJ Who Created Oldies But Goodies Format, Dies at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering Los Angeles DJ who championed the Oldies But Goodies format and was revered for sharing on-air dedications with listeners, died Oct. 7 in Palm Springs, Calif. Laboe was the founder of the Original Sound record label and the host of the long-running “Art Laboe Connection” syndicated radio program. He was one of the first DJs to play rock ‘n’ roll and R&B on West Coast radio stations. Just last month, Laboe celebrated his 79-year anniversary as a radio personality. “My favorite place to be is behind that microphone,” Laboe said at the time. “I have one of the...
Comments / 0