usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
fox13news.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
fox13news.com
Elderly resident with hurricane damage scammed by unlicensed contractor, Venice police say
VENICE, Fla. - Bay Indies was one of the hardest-hit areas in Venice from Hurricane Ian. Police along with code enforcement are making daily trips around the park, keeping an eye out for residents to keep them from being targeted by scammers. "Everywhere you look there’s damage or destruction, and...
WSVN-TV
Residents of SW Florida community credit clean-energy designs, solar panels for being spared Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s powerful winds and relentless rain destroyed almost everything in its path, but residents in a small community a few miles from Fort Myers said they were spared from damage thanks to their homes’ clean-energy designs and the solar panels on their roofs.
TIMELAPSE: Satellite video shows Hurricane Ian’s journey through Florida, U.S.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released a timelapse of Hurricane Ian's progress Friday.
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
fox13news.com
First lady Casey DeSantis announces toy drive for Florida kids affected by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - As the Sunshine State continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's first lady is making sure the youngest victims don't get left behind. Casey DeSantis, who is spearheading the Florida Disaster Fund, announced on Monday a toy drive for children who lost their...
fox13news.com
Tropical Update: October 9, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is doing its part to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Operation Blue Roof provides a temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property and provide residents with a livable house while they recover from Hurricane Ian.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over.
Casey DeSantis launches Tervis tumbler, bottle to raise money for Hurricane Ian recovery
VENICE, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Venice-based drinkware company Tervis on Friday to announce a new fundraising campaign. DeSantis said the new tumbler and water bottle with specific Florida designs will help raise money for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from the “Together We Shine”...
Florida activates transitional sheltering assistance for those impacted by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The State of Florida activated the transitional sheltering assistance program on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the Tampa Bay region, people in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties are eligible to receive assistance from the program, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release.
fox13news.com
94 people lose their lives during Hurricane Ian
Nearly 100 deaths in Florida have been connected to Hurricane Ian, happening before, during, and after the storm made landfall. A report compiled by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is shedding light on what led up to these deaths and where they happened.
fox13news.com
Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
Florida shooting leaves 7 shot, 1 dead at bar after fight
Florida police say that a shooting in Tampa left seven people shot with one person dead on early Sunday morning, and say that a fight triggered the shooting.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
