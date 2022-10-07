ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#Haiti#Linus Business#Charity#Swfl#Agape Flights
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 9, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
10 Tampa Bay

Florida activates transitional sheltering assistance for those impacted by Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The State of Florida activated the transitional sheltering assistance program on Saturday to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the Tampa Bay region, people in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties are eligible to receive assistance from the program, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

94 people lose their lives during Hurricane Ian

Nearly 100 deaths in Florida have been connected to Hurricane Ian, happening before, during, and after the storm made landfall. A report compiled by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is shedding light on what led up to these deaths and where they happened.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater

When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy