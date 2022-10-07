Read full article on original website
Margaret
3d ago
I also had a very bad experience with Mr. Henderson on Keebler rd. he held me in his house, also securely assaulting me for 3 days. finally I was able to get my phone back from him when he fell asleep and called a good friend. when my friend came beating on the door, Mr. Henderson freaked out. That's when I took off running towards the door. he ran after me and tried to catch me, but my friend quickly intervened. it was a very scary experience. I'm glad he's going to prison.
Reply(2)
8
Nana Wilkins
3d ago
I'm glad he's locked up. But there should be more brutal sentences done here.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
my40.tv
Man convicted of second-degree murder sentenced to prison
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Cherokee man convicted of second-degree murder will spend the next 14 years in prison for his crimes. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, 21, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was sentenced to 168 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.
my40.tv
Woman sentenced to prison after selling drugs causing multiple overdoses, one death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Brevard woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing the drugs that led to the overdoses of multiple people and the death of at least one. Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in federal court by Judge Max Cogburn.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
my40.tv
Suspect in two-county, high-speed chase enters guilty plea, authorities say
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from in front of a service station and leading police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea. According to a press release by District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch office, on the afternoon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities confirm multiple deaths at Inman home
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office and Inman police responded just before 8 o’clock Sunday evening to a reported death at a home in Inman.
WYFF4.com
Authorities called to death investigation in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene for an incident in Inman. They said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Bobo Drive. Authorities told WYFF News 4, multiple deaths are being investigated at the address but they did not give an...
my40.tv
Sheriff's office corrects previous report, says man did not fire shots at deputies
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released a correction about a previous news release that incorrectly reported a man had shot at deputies. On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service where "the caller indicated gunshots...
my40.tv
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
RELATED PEOPLE
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
5 found shot dead inside Inman home
Five people have died after they were found shot in an Inman home Sunday.
my40.tv
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
FOX Carolina
Over 1lb of methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after over one pound of drugs was found during a traffic stop. Deputies said they were patrolling along I-40 on September 28 when they pulled over the suspect’s car....
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Five dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Upstate South Carolina, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
my40.tv
Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged in West Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident that took place in West Asheville where multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning. The department says officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 8, for reports of multiple gun discharges. Once on scene, officials found "a vehicle that had been hit with at least half a dozen rounds," APD reports in a press release.
my40.tv
Haywood County woman indicted on federal threat, kidnapping charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Haywood County woman on 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping after she was accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Man already in custody charged with murdering man at Greenville County motel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man already in custody for weapons and drug charges is now charged with murdering a man in September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said that Larry Green was shot on Sept. 29, 2021, at the inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. He died on Oct. 6, 2021, at a hospital.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
South Carolina pastor accused of stealing merchandise from gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A pastor has been charged with shoplifting from a gun store in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin, was arrested on Wednesday. According to a warrant, he stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory without paying for it. Agents were able to […]
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Comments / 8