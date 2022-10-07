SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO