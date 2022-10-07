ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Margaret
3d ago

I also had a very bad experience with Mr. Henderson on Keebler rd. he held me in his house, also securely assaulting me for 3 days. finally I was able to get my phone back from him when he fell asleep and called a good friend. when my friend came beating on the door, Mr. Henderson freaked out. That's when I took off running towards the door. he ran after me and tried to catch me, but my friend quickly intervened. it was a very scary experience. I'm glad he's going to prison.

Nana Wilkins
3d ago

I'm glad he's locked up. But there should be more brutal sentences done here.

