fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Shooting in parking lot of hookah bar in Beaumont leaves five people injured
BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
fox4beaumont.com
BPD searching for person of interest in fire that led to discovery of man's body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are searching for a person of interest in a house fire that led to the discovery of a man's body. Detectives say they need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7.
Port Arthur News
Man walking down center of Twin City Highway struck and killed. Police looking for driver.
Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking a pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred...
Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge owner shuts down business after shooting leaves 5 injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a Beaumont hookah bar announced he would be closing down his business after a shooting left five injured over the weekend. Arnell Siggers took to Facebook saying he first opened the lounge two years ago to "provide quality, safe and fun entertainment for Beaumont."
fox4beaumont.com
Lumberton officer shoots and kills man accused of coming at him with machete
LUMBMERTON — The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins tells KFDM/Fox 4 an officer responded to a call...
Port Arthur News
Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID
Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
fox4beaumont.com
DPS searching for driver who left scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver who left the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Troopers and Port Arthur Police responded to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 347 near Woodlawn Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that...
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:. Trevor Burge, 30, assault family violence- impede breath/circulation. Isaiah McBride, 23, assault causes bodily injury-family violence. Amanda Anderson, 40, warrant other agency. Cameron Gloston, 23, warrant other agency. Aaron Stanfield, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
kogt.com
Man Struck By Bullet
Just before 10pm Friday, authorities received a call of a man shot in the 800 block of Lapointe in Bridge City. After an investigation the OC Sheriff’s Office said a man was sitting outside of his trailer at Town and Country RV Park when he was struck by what they’re calling a stray bullet in the leg.
kogt.com
House Fire In Bridge City
Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
11-year-old dead, 2 adults, 8 children injured in Sunday rollover wreck on Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured two adults and eight children. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in...
Port Arthur News
Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — When gunshots rang out at Lloyd’s RVC Park, a mother called 9-1-1 while getting her children and herself to safety. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard the first gunshot Wednesday night then a scream from her neighbor’s trailer. She then heard another gunshot along with what she described as a blood-curdling scream before all went quiet.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont residents waiting for LNVA to compensate them for flood damages
BEAUMONT — It's been two-and-a-half months since a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal caused massive flooding in a north Beaumont neighborhood. Several of those residents are still waiting on the LNVA to compensate them for flood damages. It was July 21 when that levee breached.
kjas.com
Fire destroys shed on County Road 275, east of Jasper
Fire destroyed a shed or barn behind a home on County Road 275, just off of Highway 63, east of Jasper on Saturday evening. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, shortly before 6:00 when it was reported that the pole and tin structure, which was located behind the home of Jonny Glaspie, was on fire and arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames and already falling down.
