Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

BPD: Shooting in parking lot of hookah bar in Beaumont leaves five people injured

BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur News

Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID

Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:. Trevor Burge, 30, assault family violence- impede breath/circulation. Isaiah McBride, 23, assault causes bodily injury-family violence. Amanda Anderson, 40, warrant other agency. Cameron Gloston, 23, warrant other agency. Aaron Stanfield, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
NEDERLAND, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Man Struck By Bullet

Just before 10pm Friday, authorities received a call of a man shot in the 800 block of Lapointe in Bridge City. After an investigation the OC Sheriff’s Office said a man was sitting outside of his trailer at Town and Country RV Park when he was struck by what they’re calling a stray bullet in the leg.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches

PORT NECHES — When gunshots rang out at Lloyd’s RVC Park, a mother called 9-1-1 while getting her children and herself to safety. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard the first gunshot Wednesday night then a scream from her neighbor’s trailer. She then heard another gunshot along with what she described as a blood-curdling scream before all went quiet.
PORT NECHES, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont residents waiting for LNVA to compensate them for flood damages

BEAUMONT — It's been two-and-a-half months since a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal caused massive flooding in a north Beaumont neighborhood. Several of those residents are still waiting on the LNVA to compensate them for flood damages. It was July 21 when that levee breached.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys shed on County Road 275, east of Jasper

Fire destroyed a shed or barn behind a home on County Road 275, just off of Highway 63, east of Jasper on Saturday evening. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, shortly before 6:00 when it was reported that the pole and tin structure, which was located behind the home of Jonny Glaspie, was on fire and arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames and already falling down.
JASPER, TX

