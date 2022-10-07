The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Missouri woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Emporia on Sunday morning. Deputy Jody Meyers says the crash on Interstate 35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit happened shortly before 10 am. Meyers says 30-year-old Denise Pennington was southbound when her car went off the highway into the center gravel median. Pennington then steered her car back onto the highway but overcorrected, going across both southbound lanes of travel before the car went back into the median and overturned.

