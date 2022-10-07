Read full article on original website
Emporia High boys soccer, volleyball in action Tuesday
Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action Tuesday. The Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Elyria Christian. Sophomore Damien Garcilzao says they need to take advantage of every opportunity to score. Coach Victor Ibarra says they need to continue to focus on what they’ve done in practice. Kickoff...
Emporia High girls golf team earns trip to State
The Emporia High girls’ golf team has earned a trip to State. The Lady Spartans finished in 2nd place at the Emporia hosted regional tournament held Monday. Kapaun Mt Carmel won the team title. Blue Valley Southwest and Goddard Eisenhower also qualified as teams for State. Emporia High’s top...
Emporia High football falls to Wichita East
It was a tale of two halves for the Emporia High football team Friday night against Wichita East. The Spartans were right with the Blue Aces at halftime, but couldn’t get things going in the second half in a 54-15 loss. Wichita East scored the first 14 points of...
Emporia High girls golf team hosting regional tournament
A trip to State will be on the line for the Emporia High girls’ golf team Monday. They will be hosting a regional tournament at the Emporia Golf Course. The top 4 teams and top 6 players not on a qualifying team qualify for State. The 5A State tournament...
Three Emporia High girls tennis players qualify for state
Three Emporia High tennis players have qualified for next week’s Class 5A state tournament in Andover. Freshman Kali Keough qualified in singles play with a second-place finish at Saturday’s regional held at the Emporia High Tennis Courts. Joining Keough at state will be the doubles team of freshman...
Emporia State soccer shuts out Missouri Southern, Coach Bryan Sailer earns win 100
The Emporia State soccer team extended their unbeaten streak to 9 in a row with a 3-0 win over Missouri Southern yesterday. The Lady Hornets have won 5 matches including the last 4 in a row and tied 4. The win was also Coach Bryan Sailers 100th win at Emporia State.
Emporia High cross country teams second, sixth at El Dorado
The Emporia High cross country teams competed in the El Dorado Invitational Saturday. The Spartan girls finished second as a team, eight points behind team champion Winfield. Micah Sheffy-Harris’ sixth-place finish with a time of 20:38.22 led the Spartans. Elizabeth Willhite took seventh with a time of 20:46.85. Allison Curtis finished 13th with a time of 21:10.44. Sophia Ruvalcaba took 15th with a time of 21:25.77.
Missouri Western defeats Emporia State volleyball team in 4 sets
Missouri Western defeated the Emporia State volleyball team in 4 sets Saturday. The Lady Hornets won the first set 25-20. Missouri Western would win the next 3 sets 25-10, 25-11, 25-18. Emporia State Coach Bing Xu said they had tunnel vision in the last 3 sets. The Lady Hornets will...
Emporia State soccer defeats #3 Central Missouri 3-1
The Emporia State soccer team defeated number 3 ranked Central Missouri 3-1 Friday night. Asta Kristindottir a freshman from Iceland scored her first career goal to give Emporia State the early 1-0 lead with a goal in the 19th minute of play. Central Missouri tied the match in the 37th...
Small fireworks lead to fire call at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments went to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia on Monday, but there was little if any fire involved. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News the early indications are somebody dumped a load of general trash in the tipping area north of the main entrance. During the dumping process, some small fireworks went off.
Fire reported at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments have been called to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Details currently are pending. KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media will have updates.
Missouri woman suffers potentially serious injuries after wreck east of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Missouri woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Emporia on Sunday morning. Deputy Jody Meyers says the crash on Interstate 35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit happened shortly before 10 am. Meyers says 30-year-old Denise Pennington was southbound when her car went off the highway into the center gravel median. Pennington then steered her car back onto the highway but overcorrected, going across both southbound lanes of travel before the car went back into the median and overturned.
Emporia Fire has busy Sunday with two confirmed fires, two suspected fires with other causes
Emporia Fire handled a pair of small fires and a pair of suspected fires that had other causes Sunday. The fires developed within 30 minutes of each other, one in the Emporia city limits and one about two miles south of town. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the fire at 618 Garfield, which developed shortly before 6:45 pm, started as a tree debris burn and eventually moved to a nearby tree and some grass. The fire was out in less than 30 minutes.
Reported house fire in Emporia turns out to be burned-out refrigerator motor; suspected semi fire stems from failed radiator hose
A pair of reported fires Sunday, one in Emporia and one northeast of the city, had no connections to fire after they were investigated. Around 4:40 pm, Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded to 912 Huntington after an odor investigation was upgraded to a fire call after a smell of smoke. The call was then downgraded after firefighters learned the source was a burned-out refrigerator motor.
Front Porch Music Festival returns to Emporia
Whatever the genre, local music lovers had plenty to enjoy at Emporia’s Front Porch Music Festival on Saturday. Initially, the plan was to have the festival last fall. It was then rescheduled to this past spring, only to move again. Regardless, organizer Joe Foster is glad to see both residents and area musicians welcome the event.
DROUGHT: Residents of Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1 asked to conserve water
Most of Chase County’s population is being asked to conserve water. A special meeting of the Chase County Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 26 led to the request involving water customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 after the Water Supply District approved a water watch. Strong City Water Operator Matt Markley tells KVOE News this is a request, not a mandate. He says the watch was passed as groundwater levels drop and the current drought deepens.
Emporia’s Street Rehab process nears pair of milestones as work continues; Ninth closed Monday between Prairie and West
Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project is nearing a pair of milestones. City Engineer Jim Ubert says the concrete repair and replacement process is nearing the halfway mark. Meanwhile, the asphalt paving process is getting close to the 20-percent completion mark, with work on Prairie Lane and Woodland Street finished and work underway on Ninth Avenue from Prairie to Elm and from Lawrence to West. Ninth is closed Monday between Prairie and West for paving.
Emporia Eastside Community Group holds Fish Fry
The Emporia Eastside Community Group held its fish fry Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Recreation Center. The dinner consisted of catfish, cole slaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, spaghetti, dessert and a pop or water for a donation towards the group’s general scholarship fund. Organizer Al Slappy says he’s...
Review hearing ahead for Emporia shooting suspect
One of two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia this past summer has a review hearing in Lyon County District Court this week. Shedrick Williams has an attorney review hearing in front of Judge Doug Jones at 1:30 pm. Both Williams and co-defendant Keno Hopkins have preliminary hearings Oct. 26.
Loretto Langley Exploratorium reopens at Lyon County History Center
The Lyon County History Center has a new kids zone that has reopened to the public. Saturday was the grand reopening and renaming of the Loretto Langley Exploratorium. Lyon County History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller says this has been in the works for several years. The renovated space located...
