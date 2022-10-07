ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

BPD: Shooting in parking lot of hookah bar in Beaumont leaves five people injured

BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Laredo, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on Highway 69 in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the Highway 69 frontage road in Port Arthur near the IHOP restaurant. An 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Highway 69 southbound from Hwy 365 is shutdown while police on the scene conduct...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Violent Crime#Kfdm#The International Bri

Comments / 0

Community Policy