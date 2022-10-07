Read full article on original website
Latino Media Fest Announces 2022 Lineup, Sneak Peek of ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’
The National Association of Latino Independent Producers will host a sneak peek of the new NBC comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” as part of this week’s 8th Annual Latino Media Fest Official Selection lineup. The 2022 lineup includes “Hoar” directed by Jeanette Dilone, “El Triste” directed by Manuel De Valle, “Inés Unfortunately” directed by Anna Salinas, “Fernanda” directed by Mar Molina, “The Lifers Network” directed by Michael Steves, “Soñadora” directed by Stacy Pascal Gaspard and “Brownsville Bred” directed by Elaine Del Valle. Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo and featuring speakers such as George Lopez, Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, the Latino...
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs, California, after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment. His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock ‘n’ roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.
