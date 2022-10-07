The Lebo Wolves picked up their fourth straight win of the season with a 60-12 homecoming win over Hartford Friday night. The Wolves would open the scoring with 36 unanswered points before Hartford found the endzone for the first time early in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by freshman Simon Blankley. Hartford would find the endzone once more with 7:54 remaining on a 26-yard pass from senior quarterback Ali Smith to sophomore Tyson Bulson, however, Lebo would score three more times to close the game out at the half.

LEBO, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO