KVOE
Three Emporia High girls tennis players qualify for state
Three Emporia High tennis players have qualified for next week’s Class 5A state tournament in Andover. Freshman Kali Keough qualified in singles play with a second-place finish at Saturday’s regional held at the Emporia High Tennis Courts. Joining Keough at state will be the doubles team of freshman...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Missouri Southern, Coach Bryan Sailer earns win 100
The Emporia State soccer team extended their unbeaten streak to 9 in a row with a 3-0 win over Missouri Southern yesterday. The Lady Hornets have won 5 matches including the last 4 in a row and tied 4. The win was also Coach Bryan Sailers 100th win at Emporia State.
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team hosting regional tournament
A trip to State will be on the line for the Emporia High girls’ golf team Monday. They will be hosting a regional tournament at the Emporia Golf Course. The top 4 teams and top 6 players not on a qualifying team qualify for State. The 5A State tournament...
KVOE
Emporia High football falls to Wichita East
It was a tale of two halves for the Emporia High football team Friday night against Wichita East. The Spartans were right with the Blue Aces at halftime, but couldn’t get things going in the second half in a 54-15 loss. Wichita East scored the first 14 points of...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer defeats #3 Central Missouri 3-1
The Emporia State soccer team defeated number 3 ranked Central Missouri 3-1 Friday night. Asta Kristindottir a freshman from Iceland scored her first career goal to give Emporia State the early 1-0 lead with a goal in the 19th minute of play. Central Missouri tied the match in the 37th...
KVOE
Emporia State rolls to a 44-27 win over Central Missouri
The Emporia State football team scored the first 17 points of the game and never trailed on the way to a 44-27 win over Central Missouri Saturday. Quarterback Braden Gleason threw for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tyler Kahmann caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns including one...
KVOE
Lebo points Hartford 60-12 on homecoming edition of the Area Game of the Week Friday
The Lebo Wolves picked up their fourth straight win of the season with a 60-12 homecoming win over Hartford Friday night. The Wolves would open the scoring with 36 unanswered points before Hartford found the endzone for the first time early in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by freshman Simon Blankley. Hartford would find the endzone once more with 7:54 remaining on a 26-yard pass from senior quarterback Ali Smith to sophomore Tyson Bulson, however, Lebo would score three more times to close the game out at the half.
KVOE
Kansas State holds on for a 10-9 win over Iowa State
Kansas State held on for a 10-9 win over Iowa State Saturday. The Wildcats scored the games lone touchdown an 81-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez to Phillip Brooks on Kansas States’ 3rd offensive play of the game. Iowa State kicked 3 field goals to take a 9-7 lead....
KVOE
Missouri woman suffers potentially serious injuries after wreck east of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Missouri woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Emporia on Sunday morning. Deputy Jody Meyers says the crash on Interstate 35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit happened shortly before 10 am. Meyers says 30-year-old Denise Pennington was southbound when her car went off the highway into the center gravel median. Pennington then steered her car back onto the highway but overcorrected, going across both southbound lanes of travel before the car went back into the median and overturned.
KVOE
Emporia Fire has busy Sunday with two confirmed fires, two suspected fires with other causes
Emporia Fire handled a pair of small fires and a pair of suspected fires that had other causes Sunday. The fires developed within 30 minutes of each other, one in the Emporia city limits and one about two miles south of town. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the fire at 618 Garfield, which developed shortly before 6:45 pm, started as a tree debris burn and eventually moved to a nearby tree and some grass. The fire was out in less than 30 minutes.
KVOE
Small fireworks lead to fire call at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments went to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia on Monday, but there was little if any fire involved. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News the early indications are somebody dumped a load of general trash in the tipping area north of the main entrance. During the dumping process, some small fireworks went off.
KVOE
Fire reported at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments have been called to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Details currently are pending. KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media will have updates.
KVOE
Front Porch Music Festival returns to Emporia
Whatever the genre, local music lovers had plenty to enjoy at Emporia’s Front Porch Music Festival on Saturday. Initially, the plan was to have the festival last fall. It was then rescheduled to this past spring, only to move again. Regardless, organizer Joe Foster is glad to see both residents and area musicians welcome the event.
KVOE
Emporia Symphony Orchestra planning spooky Pops concert
Whether you’re a monster, mummy, or maybe just a human, there is something at the upcoming Halloween-themed Pops concert for everybody to enjoy on Tuesday night. Kicking things off at 7:30 pm at the Granada Theatre, the Emporia Symphony Orchestra performs a variety of bone-chilling songs. Conductor Ramiro Miranda mentions the wide range of music the symphony will play at the concert.
KVOE
Emporia’s Street Rehab process nears pair of milestones as work continues; Ninth closed Monday between Prairie and West
Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project is nearing a pair of milestones. City Engineer Jim Ubert says the concrete repair and replacement process is nearing the halfway mark. Meanwhile, the asphalt paving process is getting close to the 20-percent completion mark, with work on Prairie Lane and Woodland Street finished and work underway on Ninth Avenue from Prairie to Elm and from Lawrence to West. Ninth is closed Monday between Prairie and West for paving.
KVOE
Reported house fire in Emporia turns out to be burned-out refrigerator motor; suspected semi fire stems from failed radiator hose
A pair of reported fires Sunday, one in Emporia and one northeast of the city, had no connections to fire after they were investigated. Around 4:40 pm, Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded to 912 Huntington after an odor investigation was upgraded to a fire call after a smell of smoke. The call was then downgraded after firefighters learned the source was a burned-out refrigerator motor.
KVOE
DROUGHT: Residents of Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1 asked to conserve water
Most of Chase County’s population is being asked to conserve water. A special meeting of the Chase County Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 26 led to the request involving water customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 after the Water Supply District approved a water watch. Strong City Water Operator Matt Markley tells KVOE News this is a request, not a mandate. He says the watch was passed as groundwater levels drop and the current drought deepens.
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
KVOE
Emporia Eastside Community Group holds Fish Fry
The Emporia Eastside Community Group held its fish fry Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Recreation Center. The dinner consisted of catfish, cole slaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, spaghetti, dessert and a pop or water for a donation towards the group’s general scholarship fund. Organizer Al Slappy says he’s...
KVOE
Loretto Langley Exploratorium reopens at Lyon County History Center
The Lyon County History Center has a new kids zone that has reopened to the public. Saturday was the grand reopening and renaming of the Loretto Langley Exploratorium. Lyon County History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller says this has been in the works for several years. The renovated space located...
