redlakenationnews.com
Baby Genesis Joan Huesers
Baby Genesis Joan Huesers, 2 months old, of Bemidji, Minnesota, began her journey to the spirit world from her home on Friday, September 30th, 2022. She was born on August 4th, 2022, in Bemidji, MN to Shawntae Brown and Thomas Huesers. Genesis was a happy, sweet, beautiful, and healthy baby...
SoulCycle that never opened in Edina will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture
Edina's popular 50th and France commercial area will soon be home to a collaboration involving prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. The partnership between Cooks of Crocus Hill – the St. Paul-based cookware retailer and cooking classes venue – and Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, headed up by celebrated pastry chef Diane Moua, is opening a third location in the Twin Cities.
Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner walks back "disrespectful" interactions on Twitter
Minneapolis’ new Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander is coming under fire for some interactions he had on Twitter Thursday with some calling it unprofessional and disrespectful for a city official.

Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments
Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
Homeless support advocates set up encampment outside Minneapolis city hall
A small encampment is set up outside of historic Minneapolis city hall in reaction to the clearing of a homeless camp west of downtown last week
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls keeps the homeless on the move
Update: One day after the publishing of this story, the city of Minneapolis evicted two other unhoused encampments. Activists estimate the total number of people forcibly removed from encampments at 210 in the past six days, notably higher than the average 70 open shelter beds countywide per night. Officials claim...
fox9.com
Protesters interrupt city meeting following encampment clearing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city meeting abruptly ended Thursday when about 40 protesters showed up to voice concern over the handling of recent encampment evictions. Protesters interrupted the planning commission meeting shortly after it started, voicing concerns over clearing a North Minneapolis homeless encampment earlier in the...
fox9.com
Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
Chanda Smith Baker is making a difference in minority communities through Minneapolis Foundation
Rolling out recently had the chance to chat with Chanda Smith Baker at the Minneapolis Foundation to discuss her disruptive work in the field of philanthropy and how it is changing the face of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging work in the Minneapolis area and beyond. Below is a snapshot of our conversation. Check out the full video conversation on rolling out’s A Seat at the Table.
willmarradio.com
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.
Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments
MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
montgomerymnnews.com
Car crashes into Casey’s
A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized
A staggering 55 drug overdoses were recorded in Minneapolis during first week of October, prompting city and state officials to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids. The City of Minneapolis on Friday said city personnel responded to multiple overdose calls Thursday and three people died in separate incidents. Emergency...
redlakenationnews.com
Community-led initiatives nurture maternal health in American Indian and African American communities
MINNEAPOLIS – A roundtable discussion Friday at the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center spotlighted vital work to support healthy pregnancies and improve birth outcomes in American Indian and African American communities. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead and Deputy Commissioner Nikki Farago listened to community leaders and families talk about their experiences and challenges.
FRGMT Coffee to open third Twin Cities location this fall
FRGMT COFFEE, which currently operates locations in Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, is set to open a third location on St. Anthony Main. The coffee brand opened its first shop in North Loop’s Nordic Building in 2019 and later expanded to One Southwest Crossing in Eden Prairie earlier this year.
