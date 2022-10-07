Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Raiders seeking first state championship since 2017
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders girls soccer team is headed to the state championship. They beat Madison St. Joe in a thrilling shoot out 2-0 on Thursday to punch their ticket to the championship. The Raiders will take on Pillow Academy on Monday and play in their first...
WLBT
The End Zone: No. 10 Clinton upsets the defending champs on the road
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The No. 10 Clinton Arrows used a second-half burst to upset the No. 2 and MHSAA 6a defending state champions Madison Central Jaguars 38-31 to claim the top spot in Region 2-6a. To see the full list of scores, click here. #10 Clinton (4-2) at #2...
WTOK-TV
Local golfer hits second career hole in one
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one last week at the Quitman Country Club. Willis hit his first hole in one two years ago and then did it again with some friends on Friday. The shot of every golfers dream was...
Deion Sanders Pushed Away By Opposing Coach During Handshake
The Tigers’ coach was surprised by the response from Alabama State’s coach following JSU’s win on Saturday.
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. clash with words after Jackson State win
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
Dillon Brown, Hattiesburg power past Florence 28-21 for third win in a row
FLORENCE — Dillon Brown picked a good night to have one of his best games. Behind the running of Brown, along with a bend-but-not-break defense, Hattiesburg was able to hold off a late Florence rally 28-21 at Eagle Stadium on Friday night in a critical Region 3-5A contest. “I told the guys all week ...
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. have bitter exchange in heated post-game handshake
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. had a quick and bitter post-game handshake on Saturday after Jackson State won its 12th straight SWAC game over Alabama State. Sanders and the Tigers won 26-12, and it appeared by the body language that Sanders was surprised with Robinson’s reaction as he extended his arm following the handshake, and immediately turned away.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media
The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
WTOK-TV
Scholastic Chess Tournament
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Since school and community chess programs have been created and revitalized, the 1500-year-old game has seen a resurgence in Mississippi. These tournaments are an important opportunity for children in Mississippi to exercise not only their skills but self-confidence. A growing body of research indicates that playing chess...
WTOK-TV
Butlerfest is back in action
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest. This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time. With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WTOK-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
kicks96news.com
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
WTOK-TV
The trend of magnificent weather continues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off the week with lows in the upper 40s across the area. So, if you are an early morning riser you may need a light jacket or sweater. Your morning commute may also call for a little heat. We will warm up pretty nicely as we continue throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for us. It will be another perfect fall day to plan some outdoor activities.
WTOK-TV
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
WAPT
100 Black Men of Jackson to present $21,000 in scholarships
The Jackson chapter of the 100 Black Men organization will present $21,000 in scholarships during its 32nd annual Scholarship and Mentoring Celebration on Saturday, October 15. at 7:00 p.m. The celebration and ceremony will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. Scholarships of $3,000 each will be...
WLBT
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to...
