Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
k105.com
Roger Joe Lindsey, 61
Roger Joe Lindsey, age 61, of Millwood, KY, passed away Friday, (October 7, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield. He was born on May 02, 1961 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Walter and Daisy Duggins Lindsey. He was a factory supervisor and a farmer...
k105.com
Leitchfield man with warrants arrested after running from Grayson Co. deputies at house fire
A Leitchfield man with warrants is facing multiple additional charges after running from deputies at a house fire. K105 reported Sunday night on an early Saturday morning residential fire on Butler Road. Three fire departments, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and McDaniels Fire Departments, responded to the scene at approximately 12:45 Saturday morning. Additionally, Breckinridge County Deputy Donovan Barnes also arrived at the residence.
k105.com
Leitchfield teen arrested on DUI, other charges, after flipping vehicle on S. Main St.
A Leitchfield teen has been jailed after hitting a utility pole on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer Tamara Jupin, the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash at 706 South Main Street at approximately 12:40 Sunday morning.
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. inmate with 7 felony convictions, 7.5 years left to serve in prison, captured after assaulting jailer, fleeing custody
An escaped Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate with a lengthy conviction history, and scheduled to serve at least another 7.5 years in prison, tasted freedom for less than nine hours before being captured. Kentucky State Police said that on Monday morning at approximately 1:20, Breckinridge County inmate Kody A. Claycomb,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office again requests public’s help regarding 2 missing women
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is again reaching out to the public as police continue to seek information on two women missing from the county. “The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information relating to two of our missing person’s cases that (are) currently still ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “Shelia Henderson and Magan Baize Howard are still missing.”
k105.com
Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger
A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
k105.com
Huge blaze destroys Leitchfield home. Firefighter suffers serious injury, another firefighter overcome by heat.
Multiple fire departments responded to a residential blaze on Saturday, resulting in serious injury to a Leitchfield firefighter. The Leitchfield, Clarkson and McDaniels Fire Departments responded Saturday morning at approximately 12:45 to 170 Butler Road on the report of a house fire. Upon firefighters arriving on scene, they found the single-story, wood-frame structure about 75 percent involved.
Comments / 0