Taconic Boys Shut Out Gateway
HUNTINGTON, Mass. -- Eric Quaidoo and Reynaldo each scored a pair of goals Monday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Gateway. Ezra Ezan scored with an assist from Job Vengalil. The Thunder (12-0-1) goes to Pioneer Valley Christian on Wednesday.
Drury Boys Blank PVCS
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Parker Rivard stopped five shots to earn a shutout in goal Monday as the Drury boys soccer team defeated Pioneer Valley Christian School, 2-0. After a scoreless first half, Miles Beauchamp converted an assist from Aaron Devio in the 44th minute to get the Blue Devils on the board.
Hoosac Valley Boys Tie Commerce
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Commerce boys soccer team Monday converted a free kick in the 74th minute to thwart a second half comeback by Hoosac Valley and earn a 2-2 tie against the Hurricanes. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored second half goals for Hoosac Valley to erase...
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
McCann Tech Boys Edge Mount Everett
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Fourteen hours after earning its best result of the fall, the McCann Tech boys soccer team went one better. Jake Touponce scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jesse Brazee made 16 saves Saturday as the Hornets beat Mount Everett, 2-1. The morning win came...
Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road
HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
Big Y to Support Hurricane Ian Relief
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app.
Williamstown DIRE Committee to Consider 'Purpose' Document
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's diversity committee last week decided it needs a little more time to respond to an evolving purpose statement its members have been discussing with members of the Select Board. The latter body had hoped to have a response from the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial...
McCann Tea Room Opens for the Semester
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Students in McCann Technical School's Culinary Arts Department opened the McCann Tea Room for its 61st year on Thursday morning, with plans to open the kitchen several more times throughout October, November and December. The tea room operates on select days inside the school from...
Lenco Named Employer of the Year by MassHire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — MassHire has recently recognized Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading designer and manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue and government entities worldwide, was named MassHire’s manufacturing employer of the year. "Lenco Armored Vehicles has been a strong supporter of MassHire’s...
Pittsfield Community Preservation Committee to Host Public Hearing
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee voted to hold its annual preservation plan review public hearing on Monday, Nov. 7, in Room 203 at City Hall. The hearing will also be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television. The purpose of this hearing is to review the planning work priorities...
Lee Bank Foundation Awards $48,600 in Grant Funding
LEE, Mass. — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $48,600 to sixteen Berkshire area organizations for their third-round of 2022 community funding. Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,600 to support their local programming. Included in the awards are a series of Arts Access Grants for arts and culture organizations to expand access to programming for underserved audiences and Food Security Grants for organizations with a program focused on providing food to community members in need.
Sculptor Kent Mikalsen Begins His New Artistic Journey
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Artist Kent Mikalsen hopes to find a new home for his artwork where they can be viewed by a majority of individuals and enhance the viability of the community or business. "It's been found that public art in the community actually enhances the viability of...
Pittsfield Residents File New Litigation Over Cell Tower
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Shacktown neighborhood residents have filed new litigation against the city in relation to a Verizon cell tower at 877 South St. On Wednesday, they filed a suit to disqualify Donovan O'Connor & Dodig law firm from representing the city and a request for default after the defendants did not answer a suit filed in July.
