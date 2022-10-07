ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 6

Carmen Y Cruz
3d ago

Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) wrote to President Biden asking him to approve a temporary 100% federal cost-share for all emergency protective services in response to Hurricane Ian. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, & Recovery, which oversees FEMA.“I’m calling on FEMA to fully cost

Reply
2
Related
fox35orlando.com

People line up for hurricane relief aid from FEMA in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - People lined up in Orlando’s Barnett Park. They're hoping for help from federal, state, and local agencies after Hurricane Ian tore through central Florida. Luis Diaz and Katherine Millan came for assistance after water flooded the Orlando home they rent. "This is my last straw, see...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households

After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Seminole County residents frustrated over lack of FEMA assistance

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been helping thousands of people recover from what Hurricane Ian left behind, though not everyone has been satisfied with the agency’s results. FEMA representatives have been inundated with calls from Florida residents looking for financial assistance. [TRENDING: Orlando...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
aroundosceola.com

Good Samaritan to residents: "Secure other housing options"

It’s a scene that, in pictures, looks like it should only happen once in a lifetime. But the incredible flooding of Shingle Creek into the Good Samaritan Village retirement community after Hurricane Ian dropped 15 inches of rain looks eerily similar to the last time a hurricane directly affected Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

How to appeal a decision by FEMA for storm assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Victims of Hurricane Ian who have applied for assistance from FEMA may be denied help, but FEMA does have a process to appeal decisions on ineligibility. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. It only provides funds for basic work to make a home habitable, including items such as toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows, and doors. Sometimes people are denied assistance simply because they did not provide enough documentation or information during the application process.
LAKE MARY, FL
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Disaster Recovery Center opens in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A federal Disaster Recovery Center opened Sunday at the Hart Memorial Library in downtown Kissimmee to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In partnership with FEMA, state and county agencies, the center will serve daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a one-stop shop to provide the following resources:
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters Insurance#Disaster Relief#Elderly People#Disaster Management
fox35orlando.com

'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy