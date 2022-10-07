ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Neighbors bring food, medicine to Florida residents stranded in flooded areas

Enterprise, Fla. - People who are living in flooded areas are getting help from their neighbors who are using boats and kayaks to deliver medicine and food. Homes in the Stone Island neighborhood in Volusia County, near Lake Monroe, are completely flooded. Some homes have two feet of water in them and others that are more elevated are still dry, but their houses are surrounded by water. In some areas, you can only access homes by boat.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek

Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida. "We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Disaster Recovery Center opens in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A federal Disaster Recovery Center opened Sunday at the Hart Memorial Library in downtown Kissimmee to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In partnership with FEMA, state and county agencies, the center will serve daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a one-stop shop to provide the following resources:
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police investigating after man found dead in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night. Shortly before 9:45 p.m., officers said they responded to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue and found the man unresponsive. Details regarding how he died were not immediately available. Police do not have...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Mostly dry and sunny weekend weather for Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees. Another quiet evening across Central Florida. A slight breezy coming from the NE at 5-10 mph will calm down headed into the overnight hours. Low temperatures drop down into the mid to upper 60s across the area. Flood issues remain a concern across Central Florida. Flooding will be a major at St. Johns River above Lake Harney, near Deland, near Geneva, and at Astor.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Oct. 10, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Widespread and numerous thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 7

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the seventh week of the regular season. The sixth week of games was canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Coral Springs Charter 60, Oakland Park Northeast 27. Cottondale 44, Franklin County 18. Countryside Christian 53, Ocala Christian Academy 26. Crescent...
LAKE MARY, FL

