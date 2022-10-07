Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Ian flooding causes sewage to pour into Florida's Indian River Lagoon
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc on the Indian River Lagoon. Water overflow in Brevard County is causing millions of gallons of sewage to leak into the lagoon – enough switch to fill 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Environmentalists say it's the last thing this...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens to remain closed as crews clean up after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed until further notice as staff members work to clean up after Hurricane Ian. Officials are continuing to assess the property and will make a decision to reopen it as soon as they can. A spokesperson for...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
fox35orlando.com
Neighbors bring food, medicine to Florida residents stranded in flooded areas
Enterprise, Fla. - People who are living in flooded areas are getting help from their neighbors who are using boats and kayaks to deliver medicine and food. Homes in the Stone Island neighborhood in Volusia County, near Lake Monroe, are completely flooded. Some homes have two feet of water in them and others that are more elevated are still dry, but their houses are surrounded by water. In some areas, you can only access homes by boat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
fox35orlando.com
UCF students search for places to stay after apartments destroyed by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A week and a half since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, some University of Central Florida students are still looking for a place to stay. Many of those students aren’t just looking for a home, but they are also looking to replace all of their belongings. At...
fox35orlando.com
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek
Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida. "We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Disaster Recovery Center opening for Orange County residents
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian will soon have a one-stop shop for assistance in recovering from the storm. A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open at Barnett Park beginning Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The park is located at 4801...
fox35orlando.com
Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms
FEMA is helping Orange County families get hotel rooms paid for by the government until their home is fixed following damage by Hurricane Ian. It's through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
fox35orlando.com
Are Florida homeowners required to disclose past flood damage when selling a house?
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian left almost everything that Polly Joy owned in ruins. "As you can see down in there it’s starting to mold," she said as she showed us around her Kissimmee home. When Joy bought her home in 1995, she says she was never...
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Disaster Recovery Center opens in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A federal Disaster Recovery Center opened Sunday at the Hart Memorial Library in downtown Kissimmee to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In partnership with FEMA, state and county agencies, the center will serve daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a one-stop shop to provide the following resources:
fox35orlando.com
Police investigating after man found dead in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night. Shortly before 9:45 p.m., officers said they responded to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue and found the man unresponsive. Details regarding how he died were not immediately available. Police do not have...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Mostly dry and sunny weekend weather for Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees. Another quiet evening across Central Florida. A slight breezy coming from the NE at 5-10 mph will calm down headed into the overnight hours. Low temperatures drop down into the mid to upper 60s across the area. Flood issues remain a concern across Central Florida. Flooding will be a major at St. Johns River above Lake Harney, near Deland, near Geneva, and at Astor.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Oct. 10, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Widespread and numerous thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 7
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the seventh week of the regular season. The sixth week of games was canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Coral Springs Charter 60, Oakland Park Northeast 27. Cottondale 44, Franklin County 18. Countryside Christian 53, Ocala Christian Academy 26. Crescent...
Comments / 0