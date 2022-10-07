ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Miranda
3d ago

I don’t have anything against any breed of dogs, however perhaps people with children should not be so trusting with this particular breed!

Roxanne
3d ago

I knew it was pit bulls before I opened the article. Two thirds of fatal attacks in the US are a result of pit bulls. Everyone claims they are great pets around children. Until they are not.

Kimberly Bennett
3d ago

First it’s very tragic for these young kids and the families. But for people that are saying that pits are bad or dangerous. That’s not true. I have been raising pits for over 13 years. And had them around my kids. It’s all on how you treat and raise them. Now, we don’t know how long she had those dogs, or where you received them from. She should have seen the reactions on the dogs when she had her children around. They had to have given her some type of clues. We don’t know the whole story. Sending Prayers and Love to everyone involved. Reminder: this mother lost both her kids.

