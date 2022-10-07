ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Patsy June Coonce, 84, St. Louis, formerly of Pevely

Patsy June Coonce, 84, of St. Louis, formerly of Pevely died Oct. 5, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Mrs. Coonce was a homemaker who enjoyed crafting, especially making bows, and loved going to craft shows. She was a longtime supporter of the Ronald McDonald House charity. Born Sept. 30, 1938, in Pontiac, Mich., the daughter of the late Careol LeeRoy Willis and Willie Deverle “Conover” Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband: Floyd Lee Coonce, to whom she was married from Aug. 4, 1956, until his death on March 30, 2013.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barbara Perrigo, 63, St. Louis

Barbara Perrigo, 63, of St. Louis died Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. Born April 9, 1959, in Hannibal, she was the daughter of the late Barbara (Pyles) and Lyn Perrigo. She is survived by two siblings: Twyla (Paul) Wampler and Marty (Dana) Perrigo Jr.; seven nieces and nephews: Mandy and Charley (Jenny) Smith, Joe and Ben (Leecy) Perrigo, Carmen (Andrew) Johnston, Alisha (Chris) Gleason, and Nicole Copeland; and numerous family members and friends.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Members sought for High Ridge Kiwanis

Carla OBrien, 73, of High Ridge hopes to launch a new Kiwanis Club in the Hwy. 30 corridor area. “We are not organized yet; we have been in the community talking to people about what we’re trying to accomplish and to interest people in becoming members of the club,” she said.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, MO
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Perryville, MO
Sports
City
Perryville, MO
City
Grandview, MO
City
Hillsboro, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Farmington, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
City
Cuba, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Fredericktown, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Festus, MO
City
Herculaneum, MO
Hillsboro, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favourite comfort food? If you always seem to go for pizza whenever you feel like something soothing, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these places are.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
myleaderpaper.com

Alma Bernice Mahoney, 90, High Ridge

Alma Bernice Mahoney, 90, of High Ridge died Oct. 5, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Mahoney is remembered for her commitment to her faith and to her family. Born Jan. 23, 1932, in Grubville, she was the daughter of the late Esther (Miller) and Shelby Wideman. She was preceded in...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Hawks#American Football#Indians#Lancers#The Mafc Red Division
myleaderpaper.com

Valley Middle School cafeteria to get new wall, windows

A wall of windows soon will be replaced in the Valley Middle School Cafeteria, 4300 Gravois Road, in House Springs. The Northwest R-1 Board of Education voted 6-0 Sept. 15 to award a $140,000 contract to Lexicon Construction in Webster Groves to replace the wall, which includes seven windows. Board vice president Retta “Susan” Tuggle was absent from the meeting.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myleaderpaper.com

Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, High Ridge

Ramona Denise Nolan, 59, of High Ridge died Oct. 7, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Nolan enjoyed fishing and camping, dancing to music and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Born Dec. 5, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Hopkins) and Albert Daffner.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Halloween horse turns heads in Festus

Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy