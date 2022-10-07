Read full article on original website
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
kusi.com
Instacart and San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot reach settlement in gig worker lawsuit
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney’s Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday.
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
presidiosentinel.com
Karina’s Restaurants Celebrates 41 Years Operating in San Diego County
Karina’s restaurant celebrated 41 years of operation in San Diego on September 29. Since Day One, Karina’s has served the best south-of-the-border seafood cuisine to America’s Finest City and its suburbs, and over this time has grown into one of the county’s most formidable restaurant groups, including Karina’s Mexican Seafood (Otay Ranch and Bonita), Karina’s Cantina (La Jolla and Gaslamp), Karina’s Ceviches & More (Mission Hills) and Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos (Barrio Logan).
South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
‘Diane Sawyer of SD’ or Crabby Anchor? Sandra Maas’ KUSI Suit Could be Killed
In her final years with KUSI News, Sandra Maas was not a happy anchor, according to the station’s lawyers. After taping one promotional spot, Maas allegedly threw down her earpiece to the production crew and stormed off, saying: “I [effing] hate this place . … I’m over it.”
presidiosentinel.com
Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis
Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
KPBS
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
kusi.com
San Diego Unified test scores decline, district officials blame pandemic
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced Monday. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic...
Caltrans to Host Job Fair in Old Town; Dozens Hired, Promoted Locally So Far
Caltrans District 11 will host an in-person hiring event in Old Town from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to fill dozens of open positions. The jobs for the state Department of Transportation include equipment operators, highway and landscape maintenance workers, and maintenance service assistants. Those interested in working for...
NBC San Diego
Flaming Hot Dog Cart Draws Concern Over Illegal Street Vending in Gaslamp District
Street vending in the Gaslamp Quarter is a topic of debate once again. “Every weekend, starting on Thursday all the way through Sunday, you'll see no less than 50 illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter,” Executive Director of Gaslamp Quarter Association Michael Trimble said. Street vending has been limited...
Found: Missing Spring Valley teen
A missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl has been located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
onscene.tv
Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
eccalifornian.com
County’s largest Medi-Cal plan on state’s chopping block
Community Health Group is San Diego county’s only locally based Medi-Cal health plan and serves 36 percent of the area’s Medi-Cal recipients, the most of any plan operating in the region. A recent decision by the California Department of Health Care Services would eliminate the ability of San Diego’s largest Medi-Cal health plan to serve the region. This would result in disrupting Medi-Cal services for 335,000 low-income San Diegans in January 2024 if the state does not renew CHG.
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
kusi.com
Memorial held for UPS Driver Steve Krueger, who was killed in plane crash in 2021
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Family and friends of Steve Kreuger gathered in Ocean Beach for a special memorial marking the one-year anniversary of his tragic death. Tuesday will make the official one year mark since a plane crashed into his UPS truck in Santee. Steve worked for UPS for...
