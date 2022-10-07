ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Why WR Tutu Atwell Was Inactive vs. 49ers

By Daniel Flick
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUR7t_0iPNvIuo00

The Los Angeles Rams made former second-round receiver Tutu Atwell a healthy inactive in the team's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rams coach Sean McVay explained why they opted to keep the former Louisville star off the field.

When the Los Angeles Rams selected receiver Tutu Atwell with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they envisioned that he'd develop into an explosive playmaker for quarterback Matthew Stafford .

However, now four weeks into his second professional, Atwell is still searching for his first reception - and didn't even get a chance in Los Angeles' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, as he was a healthy inactive.

Rams coach Sean McVay offered the team's reasoning behind keeping Atwell out of the game.

“Really just for the overall (special) teams and just kind of the overall approach," McVay said. "Could be very different this week. We’ve had more moving parts than we've ever had since I've been here and going to the early parts of the season. That's why it was really just exclusive to yesterday, not anything that (WR) TuTu didn't do, and we'll see what that means for his status this week.”

Atwell, who turns 23 on Friday, saw action in each of the Rams' first three games but played just 12 total snaps, all on offense. He's lost snaps to veteran Brandon Powell, who's been incorporated as a return specialist and weapon in space.

With Los Angeles in need of balance at receiver behind Cooper Kupp, the opportunity is still there for Atwell to break out and live up to his draft billing, especially with Allen Robinson's slow start .

Still, after an encouraging offseason , Atwell's lack of production - and difficulties seeing the field - has been one of the many disappointing early-season developments for Los Angeles.

The first step for Atwell to emerge in the Rams' offense is being active on gamedays, with his next chance to play coming on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys in SoFi Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams Wr Tutu#49ers#American Football#Rams Coach#The Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

49ers Make Five Roster Moves

49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett gets honest about Chargers coach Brandon Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers managed a hard-fought victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but one interesting decision from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley nearly put that result in jeopardy. With just 1:14 left in the game and holding a two-point lead, Staley decided to go for a fourth-and-one to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers DL Javon Kinlaw said that he wasn’t surprised about his setback with his recovery from a torn ACL but is confident that he’ll return to form. “I knew coming into the year I’d have ups and downs,” Kinlaw said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m not discouraged. It’ll be a long year.”
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy