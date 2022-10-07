Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Why WR Tutu Atwell Was Inactive vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams made former second-round receiver Tutu Atwell a healthy inactive in the team's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rams coach Sean McVay explained why they opted to keep the former Louisville star off the field.

When the Los Angeles Rams selected receiver Tutu Atwell with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they envisioned that he'd develop into an explosive playmaker for quarterback Matthew Stafford .

However, now four weeks into his second professional, Atwell is still searching for his first reception - and didn't even get a chance in Los Angeles' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, as he was a healthy inactive.

Rams coach Sean McVay offered the team's reasoning behind keeping Atwell out of the game.

“Really just for the overall (special) teams and just kind of the overall approach," McVay said. "Could be very different this week. We’ve had more moving parts than we've ever had since I've been here and going to the early parts of the season. That's why it was really just exclusive to yesterday, not anything that (WR) TuTu didn't do, and we'll see what that means for his status this week.”

Atwell, who turns 23 on Friday, saw action in each of the Rams' first three games but played just 12 total snaps, all on offense. He's lost snaps to veteran Brandon Powell, who's been incorporated as a return specialist and weapon in space.

With Los Angeles in need of balance at receiver behind Cooper Kupp, the opportunity is still there for Atwell to break out and live up to his draft billing, especially with Allen Robinson's slow start .

Still, after an encouraging offseason , Atwell's lack of production - and difficulties seeing the field - has been one of the many disappointing early-season developments for Los Angeles.

The first step for Atwell to emerge in the Rams' offense is being active on gamedays, with his next chance to play coming on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys in SoFi Stadium.

