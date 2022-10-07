Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
veronews.com
Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’
The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea
Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
cw34.com
'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
WPTV
Veterans group remembers Cody Dudek, whose death state lists as casualty of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy found the body of Cody Dudek last week, in shallow floodwater before Hurricane Ian made landfall. The flood was caused by the rain from the outer bands of the hurricane, which is why the regional medical examiner lists his death as storm-related.
cw34.com
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
veronews.com
Former rocker turned healthcare exec finds his passion reimagining barrier island homes
Fun enough that Ken Cooper, a highly successful entrepreneur and executive who has worked in finance, the music industry and healthcare, says that he has finally found his true passion renovating and reimagining beautiful homes on the barrier island. “I don’t know what it is exactly, but I love the...
Furry Friends Helps Relocate Hurricane-Impacted Animals
The local shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to relocate animals from storm-impacted shelters on the Hope On Wheels bus The post Furry Friends Helps Relocate Hurricane-Impacted Animals appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
veronews.com
Humane Society takes in nearly 50 dogs from west coast following Ian aftermath
Nearly 50 dogs in Lee County – one of the many areas on Florida’s west coast pummeled by Hurricane Ian – were recently relocated to their new home at the local Vero Beach humane society. The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County took in...
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Ian, Pointe West, Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were…
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
veronews.com
Upcoming development projects excite county officials
Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
hometownnewstc.com
Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian
TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
Anime-Inspired Notebook Titled "Death Note" Found At Florida Middle School
The notebook contained the names of students and employees at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Martin County on Thursday and the student who was found with it will be disciplined.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
