Vero Beach, FL

wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14

Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’

The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea

Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

'Death Note' causes investigation at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A notebook inspired by a popular anime caused an investigation at a Martin County middle school. The Martin County School District sent out a call to parents of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School students to inform them that a notebook titled "Death Note" was found in the possession of a student on Thursday, October 6.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian

TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

