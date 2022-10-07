ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

ROCK 96.7

We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest

The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar

On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Be VIP for 2022 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 12th, 2022

2022 Booze & Bacon Festival presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships is coming to Casper. Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Tate Geological Museum cuts ribbon on dinosaur sculpture

CASPER, Wyo. — Gastornis is an extinct species of large flightless bird that existed during the Paleocene and Eocene periods, and now a sculpture of the bird will greet visitors at the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College. The statue, created by world-renowned paleo-artist Gary Staab, has resided in...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang

This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Have You Seen Casper’s Halloween House Rocking?

There's definitely something about Halloween that puts us all in a different type of mood. Could be the fact that it's fully fall, the summer temps are behind us, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are now shaped as pumpkins or the ghost, goblins and spooktacular opportunities to get scared. The number...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
