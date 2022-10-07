Read full article on original website
‘Bows Football Final — San Diego State reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is now available.
Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone
If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
Hawaii football loses 16-14 heartbreaker to San Diego State
Hawaii kicked off its 2022 Mountain West Conference slate on Saturday.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits today
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting today. The City and County of Honolulu approved sidewalk dining for a two-year trial program and officials believe this will boost the local economy while giving diners another option for eating out. "Any opportunity you get to eat...
Hawaii women’s volleyball closes homestand with UCSD victory
The Rainbow Wahine improved to 6-0 in Big West Conference play on Saturday.
UH women’s volleyball final undefeated team in Big West play after sweeping UC Irvine
Hawaii improved to 8-5 overall and 5-0 in Big West play on Friday night.
PHOTOS: History made in IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii
Athletes ended their long journey to the cheers of thousands of spectators as they crossed the historic Ali’i Drive finish line.
No. 2 Punahou picks apart No. 5 Saint Louis, solidifies top spot in ILH
For the past 36 years, the road to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu football championship usually ran through Saint Louis, and this year is no exception. But No. 2-ranked Punahou crossed a major milestone on that journey Saturday afternoon by picking apart the visiting No. 5 Crusaders, 42-21, at Alexander Field to secure the top spot in the upcoming league playoffs. The Buffanblu improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ILH, and by sweeping both games against Saint Louis in the regular season, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will then be one victory away from clinching their first state tournament berth since 2014.
Live blog: Hawaii football at San Diego State
Fresh off a bye week, Hawaii takes on San Diego State at brand new Snapdragon Stadium.
Farrington holds off Roosevelt to secure spot in OIA D1 playoffs
MAKIKI — This one was a firework show. Visiting Farrington outlasted Roosevelt in a 38-30 thriller at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium Friday night to secure a spot in the OIA Division I playoffs, which begins in two weeks. The Governors got contributions across the board in their win as they...
Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak from the Navy's Red Hill Storage Facility that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. People came out to a gather to remember his efforts and speak out against the contamination. Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of...
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HFD rescues swimmer off the shore of Aulani
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a swimmer who was on the rocks in the channel near the Aulani Disney Resort in Kapolei.
Is Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters ‘Unbeatable’?
Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.
Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
Construction begins on pedestrian crossing beacons in Kalihi area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happening today, the City and County of Honolulu will begin construction of a pedestrian crossing beacon in Kalihi. The construction began at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street and Richard Lane. Drivers can expect lane closures on King Street, where one lane will be closed in each direction of travel, nearest the median.
