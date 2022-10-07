ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone

If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits today

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting today. The City and County of Honolulu approved sidewalk dining for a two-year trial program and officials believe this will boost the local economy while giving diners another option for eating out. "Any opportunity you get to eat...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
scoringlive.com

No. 2 Punahou picks apart No. 5 Saint Louis, solidifies top spot in ILH

For the past 36 years, the road to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu football championship usually ran through Saint Louis, and this year is no exception. But No. 2-ranked Punahou crossed a major milestone on that journey Saturday afternoon by picking apart the visiting No. 5 Crusaders, 42-21, at Alexander Field to secure the top spot in the upcoming league playoffs. The Buffanblu improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ILH, and by sweeping both games against Saint Louis in the regular season, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will then be one victory away from clinching their first state tournament berth since 2014.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Farrington holds off Roosevelt to secure spot in OIA D1 playoffs

MAKIKI — This one was a firework show. Visiting Farrington outlasted Roosevelt in a 38-30 thriller at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium Friday night to secure a spot in the OIA Division I playoffs, which begins in two weeks. The Governors got contributions across the board in their win as they...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Is Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters ‘Unbeatable’?

Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Construction begins on pedestrian crossing beacons in Kalihi area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happening today, the City and County of Honolulu will begin construction of a pedestrian crossing beacon in Kalihi. The construction began at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street and Richard Lane. Drivers can expect lane closures on King Street, where one lane will be closed in each direction of travel, nearest the median.
HONOLULU, HI

