ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC military leaders say more affordable housing needed near installations

By Jason Raven
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeGmJ_0iPNuAkN00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Leadership from the eight major military installations in South Carolina and Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, met with Gov. Henry McMaster and agency heads in downtown Columbia Thursday.

They talked about their accomplishments over the last year and their plans for the future. During the meeting, the military commanders shared some of the challenges they were facing.

According to Marine Corps Air Station Commanding Officer Colonel Karl Arbogast, additional affordable housing near the military installation is much needed.

“As you know our military housing is not sufficient to meet our needs,” Arbogast said. “So anything the state can do to assist will have a positive impact on our community on and off base.”

Military leaders stationed in South Carolina say recruiting shortages are also a big challenge.

Fort Jackson Commanding Officer Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly said,

“Each department offers unique opportunities and skills and we’re all in need of your assistance to fill our ranks,” said Fort Jackson Commanding Officer Brigadier General, Jason E. Kelly said. “Governor, I’m asking for state advocacy to help our military services meet our requirements and let our youth know they can be all they can be while wearing the uniform and cloth of our nation.”

McMaster and South Carolina Veteran’s Affairs Secretary William Grimsley said the state is taking steps to address these issues.

According to state officials, the military installations in South Carolina and other facilities support more than 68,000 Department of Defense Personnel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina voter registration deadline nears

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
ELECTIONS
Charleston City Paper

Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election

We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
INCOME TAX
abcnews4.com

SC manufacturing leaders struggling to hire talent, end pandemic

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With roughly 100,000 openings in The Palmetto State, manufacturing leaders are scrambling to make sure they have the workforce to meet demands. That’s why Nephron one of the world’s largest producers of emergency medical equipment held an interactive tour to recruit future generations.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Military Installations#Marine Corps Air Station#South Carolina Veteran#Affairs
FOX Carolina

McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday. Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Post and Courier

P.K. Hightower: Love of science and math adds up to successful career, committed service

Although a lifelong lover of math, P.K. Hightower might find it hard to count up all the ways she has helped people and agencies through her career and community service. Since Hightower came from The Ohio State University right out of graduate school to the Savannah River Site to work first as a physicist more than 34 years ago, she has mentored young women and helped them find a path to college, advocated for children in the legal system, supported breast cancer awareness and championed the United Way of Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Aiken Standard

City could sell former Aiken public safety headquarters

City of Aiken could be preparing to sell the former Department of Public Safety headquarters on Laurens Street. The Aiken City Council met in executive session to discuss the potential sale of property along Laurens Street on Sept. 26. Aiken County property tax records indicate that the city owns four...
AIKEN, SC
WSAV News 3

Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp

(AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race, but her heavy spending means she has less cash remaining for the final sprint through the Nov. 8 election. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated leadership committee had raised more than $36 million […]
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday. RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy