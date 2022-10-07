Read full article on original website
Award winning YA author stops by CJHS
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An award-winning author made a visit to Carl Junction High School. Author Mindy McGinnis spent her time discussing her books and talking with students about the writing process. McGinnis is orginially from Ohio but was in Missouri today thanks to a Missouri award for one...
Joplin Rotary’s Student Dictionary Project
Do you know what the longest word in the English language is? Neither did we until Robert Carlson of the Rotary Club of Joplin joined us to tell us, and talk about how that word is inside of their student dictionaries.
Could Joplin get a bike trail to Bella Vista?
JOPLIN, Mo. — Bicycles are currently the focus of a transportation planning effort that would connect Joplin to Bella Vista, Arkansas, and beyond. The project would create Bike Route 51, which is designed to chart a path from New Orleans to Minnesota. The focus in Southwest Missouri is not...
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays!￼
We review your answers to our Facebook Question of the Day. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. Plus when you enter your birthday on fourstateshomepage.com, one random name will be drawn every Friday to receive 4 FREE tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho!
Best-selling author makes appearance at McDonald County Schools
ANDERSON, Mo. — Dusti Bowling, a best-selling author, made a stop in McDonald County. Her presentation for middle schoolers inside the high school’s performing arts center involved adversity surrounding physical differences and disabilities, which are popular elements in many of her publications. This was a real treat for...
Local author visits JHS
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local author got on stage today, all to share writing tips and tricks with students at Joplin High School. Annie Lisenby spoke to more than a thousand teens inside the school’s auditorium to kick off Teen Read Week. She lives in Monett and debuted her young adult dark fantasy book, A Three Letter Name, earlier this year.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Old Joplin Library once again up for sale
JOPLIN, Mo. — The future of the building that once housed the Joplin Public Library, once again, up in the air. That’s because it’s up for sale again, and city officials are currently taking bids. They’re not only asking for the highest bidder, but also want to...
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building. On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
Cyber bullying: Photos of Hoisington student undressing in locker room
BARTON COUNTY —The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
Amber Alert ended for 2 children who were missing in North Texas
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old Tristan Welch. Jada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She...
Dachshund Dash brings the thrills of racing to Carthage
The 56th Annual Maple Leaf Parade today continued its festivities with a Dachshund Dash.
Carthage gets by rival Webb City to get to 6-1
WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops COC rival Webb City 28-14 Friday night to get to 6-1 this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
GMFS Carthage Maple Leaf Rodeo!￼
We’re happy to both Katie Fields and Judy Thomas to talk about the Carthage Maple Leaf Rodeo! Coming up October 14th & 15th at the Carthage Saddle Club. Events include mutton bustin’, food, drinks, and tons of entertainment for the whole family! Plus Food Truck Friday! There’s no shortage of fun, so come on out!
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
15K gallons of vinegar overturns at roundabout in Webb City
UPDATE: The roadway was reopened to all traffic and all lanes at 6:05 p.m. WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested for assistance. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during...
Sheriff: “It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this Fire”
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A child dies after a house fire in Independence, Kansas. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon. Cherryvale firefighters, along with crews from Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS, were dealing with a fully engulfed fire. An 8-year-old was...
