HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO