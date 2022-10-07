ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

Windsor takes a shutout win on Senior Night

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Field Hockey team took down Tioga 6-0 on Senior Night.

Anna Finn (2 Goals) and Allie Greene (4 Goals) shined in the win for the Black Knights.

Finn set the school record for single season goals with her first of the night.

Watch the highlights above!

