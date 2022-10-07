Windsor takes a shutout win on Senior Night
WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Field Hockey team took down Tioga 6-0 on Senior Night.
Anna Finn (2 Goals) and Allie Greene (4 Goals) shined in the win for the Black Knights.
Finn set the school record for single season goals with her first of the night.
