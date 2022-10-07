Biden announces pardon for thousands of Americans convicted on simple possession of marijuana

Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.” Weinstein, the 70-year-old former movie mogul who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving Newsom and four other women. All of them will testify as Jane Doe during the eight-week trial in a Los Angeles court, where jury selection began Monday. The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they’ve been sexually abused, but Newsom agreed to be named through her attorney.
Governor’s son, appeals court judge running for seat on Ohio Supreme Court
As part of our coverage leading up to the 2022 Midterm Election, we spoke to Pat DeWine and Marilyn Zayas, two candidates for one of the Ohio Supreme Court justice seats to be decided in November.
Voices: As someone of both Italian and indigenous heritage, Columbus Day makes me feel shame – not patriotism
Once upon an ocean blue in 1492, the “great” Italian Christopher Columbus sailed across the waters and discovered America.It’s the foundation of so much of the start of liberties that we patriots are supposed to celebrate. It’s what’s been taught in schools for decades – or at least it was when I was a kid back in the 80s and 90s. Unfortunately, as lessons learned in my adulthood would show, despite the move toward an “understanding” that Columbus did NOT, in fact, discover America, the fabled story would still continue to misinform today’s populace as a celebrated, albeit renamed and...
