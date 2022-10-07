Multiple injured in Lovington school bus crash

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Four students and the drivers of a bus and semi are back home after being hospitalized Thursday. The bus carrying the Lovington Girls Soccer Teams when it collided with a semi outside of Artesia Thursday.

New Mexico State Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital, along with four students. Thursday night, Lovington Municipal Schools said all had been released from the hospital. NMSP are investigating the crash, there is no information on what caused the crash.

