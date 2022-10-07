ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

franklincountynow.com

Accident In Leverett Leads To Arrest

(Leverett, MA) An arrest was made on Saturday after a single-vehicle accident on North Leverett Road in Leverett. When police arrived on scene just before 1 p.m., they found a vehicle off the road and in the creek. The driver was arrested and no injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation by local police.
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst police break up party, issue $2,400 in fines

AMHERST — A loud party featuring live bands performing in a neighborhood off Belchertown Road prompted police to issue $2,400 in tickets related to violations of the town’s noise and nuisance house bylaws last Friday evening. Officers were initially dispatched to the dead-end Edgehill Place at 9:41 p.m....
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
westernmassnews.com

3 arrested, drugs and unlicensed gun seized on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that the investigation targeted open-air heroin and cocaine trafficking at a Pine Street apartment and resulted in a search warrant being issued. On Tuesday, local, state, and federal...
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee is closed due to a serious crash involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred in the area of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When Western Mass News arrived on the scene, we saw Chicopee Police, a...
MassLive.com

Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker

A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
New Haven Independent

Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested

(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
NBC Connecticut

Woman Recovers After Random Attack in Windsor Locks, Bond Goes Up for Alleged Attacker

A Hartford judge increased the bond for a man accused of randomly attacking a 70-year-old woman while she was exercising in Windsor Locks. Alexander Russell, 40, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack, according to Windsor Locks police. Russell is accused of running up behind the woman, viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and causing her to fall to the ground.
