Read full article on original website
Related
franklincountynow.com
Accident In Leverett Leads To Arrest
(Leverett, MA) An arrest was made on Saturday after a single-vehicle accident on North Leverett Road in Leverett. When police arrived on scene just before 1 p.m., they found a vehicle off the road and in the creek. The driver was arrested and no injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation by local police.
Chicopee Police arrest 2 in string of armed robberies
CHICOPEE – A 20-year-old city man faces charges in a string of five armed robberies and a juvenile has been arrested in three of the crimes that took place in a period of four days. Wilfred Rosado-Colomba was arrested on Oct. 4 after police searched his home. He was...
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation
A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A man faced was arraigned Friday, after Springfield Police said he tried to lure a young girl into his car. Eulogio Rodriguez was arrested Thursday. He’s being charged with enticing of a child and indecent assault and battery. “Our detective bureau has been investigating a case...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst police break up party, issue $2,400 in fines
AMHERST — A loud party featuring live bands performing in a neighborhood off Belchertown Road prompted police to issue $2,400 in tickets related to violations of the town’s noise and nuisance house bylaws last Friday evening. Officers were initially dispatched to the dead-end Edgehill Place at 9:41 p.m....
NBC Connecticut
Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance
A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end. This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street. Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
Two suspects arrested in connection with Chicopee armed robberies
Two people were arrested in connection with several armed robberies in different stores in Chicopee.
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
3 arrested, drugs and unlicensed gun seized on Pine Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that the investigation targeted open-air heroin and cocaine trafficking at a Pine Street apartment and resulted in a search warrant being issued. On Tuesday, local, state, and federal...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues after pedestrian struck along Springfield Street in Chicopee
Town by Town: mental health flag, horror movie marathon, and pink police badges. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, Hadley, and Easthampton. Mass. Gaming Commission establish timeline on sports betting rollout. Updated: 2 hours ago. This comes after sports betting became officially legalized...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee is closed due to a serious crash involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred in the area of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When Western Mass News arrived on the scene, we saw Chicopee Police, a...
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Recovers After Random Attack in Windsor Locks, Bond Goes Up for Alleged Attacker
A Hartford judge increased the bond for a man accused of randomly attacking a 70-year-old woman while she was exercising in Windsor Locks. Alexander Russell, 40, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack, according to Windsor Locks police. Russell is accused of running up behind the woman, viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and causing her to fall to the ground.
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer due in court Tues.
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
Comments / 0