Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian freshman Layla Melton fourth at Jefferson Invitational in career-best time
JEFFERSON — Hebron Christian freshman Layla Melton, running just her fourth 5K, placed fourth in the varsity girls race at Friday’s Jefferson Invitational. Melton’s time was a career-best 20 minutes, 15.17 seconds.
Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga — Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, UGA confirmed to Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo. The school says Dooley, 90, is hospitalized with a mild case of COVID-19. The school could not confirm any additional details.
dawgnation.com
‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart: No apologies for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t the walking, talking contradiction he might seem to be when he praises his Georgia football team one moment only to deal out harsh criticism the next. “I’m not apologizing for winning 42-10,” Smart said after Georgia exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK
In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
Automotive Addicts
Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour
Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
Talladega College student who went missing in Atlanta found
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Dept. is requesting your help finding 19-year-old Rakeb Tilahun. She was last seen at 255 Courtland St. on Oct. 5 at about 3:45 p.m. She is a student at Talladega College and was here in Atlanta for a trip, that ends today. She is being reported missing by her Student Advisor.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Here are some alternate routes and suggestions for drivers trying to avoid I-285 on the north end, especially between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody while construction forces lane closures in both directions, starting in October 2022. For starters, leave early and as the traffic team says, pack your patience.
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Comments / 0