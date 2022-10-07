ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Harris, GA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized

ATHENS, Ga — Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, UGA confirmed to Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo. The school says Dooley, 90, is hospitalized with a mild case of COVID-19. The school could not confirm any additional details.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Dacula, GA
Young Harris, GA
Sports
Dacula, GA
Sports
City
Young Harris, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK

In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#The Young Harris College
Majic 107.5/97.5

At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
NORCROSS, GA
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Automotive Addicts

Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour

Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy