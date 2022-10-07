Former 'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Manno Dishes On Rachel & Tino’s Called Off Engagement: 'I Worry About His Mental Health'

Source: @ali.manno/instagram

Former Bachelorette lead Ali Fedotowsky Manno is worried about Rachel Recchia and ex-fiancé Tino Franco's mental health after cheating rumors surfaced and subsequently tore their relationship apart.

“Cheating is not OK, no matter what it is first and foremost," the mother-of-two exclusively told OK!. "But, these people are thrown into this crazy world — and all the sudden overnight famous. It's this weird thing."

"So I feel for all of them in the sense that Tino is probably getting a lot of hate right now. Mental health isn’t a thing the show addresses enough," the blonde beauty continued. "These are real people, these are real lives, these are real emotions and mental health is so important — especially in this day and age with social media and what that can do to somebody’s mental health."

"I worry about Tino and about his mental health... and what this is going to do to him going forward," stated Manno, while adding, "I also worry about Rachel. She is so sweet and I really wanted her to find love, so I am just mad at him, but I also worry about the hate that’s probably coming his way."

The 38-year-old — who starred as the sixth Bachelorette back in 2010 — emphasized that she truly hopes both of them find happiness and a partner who is right for them.

"We’ve just gotta say you were wrong, wish him well and then root for Rachel to find somebody else," Manno concluded regarding the brunette babe's called off engagement to her "final rose" after cheating revelations came to light.

In addition to the media personality's warm wishes in regard to both Franco and Recchia's mental health, Manno also exclusively opened up to OK! about her own personal struggles.

The stunning celebrity mom revealed she finds herself “mourning” the loss of having a baby as she watches her kids quickly grow older.

“I have gone back and forth on this so much lately,” Manno stated as to whether or not she wants to try for baby No. 3.

In order to cope with her inner battle over having a newborn in the household, the former reality star spends her time “soaking up my kids now," adding, “maybe were not going to have another baby, which I don’t think we are... but I try to ease this sort of ache I’m feeling by enjoying my kids so much."

Manno quipped how her husband, Kevin Manno, is against the idea and sometimes jokes, "If we are going to have another baby it's going be my immaculate conception, because it's not going to happen."

In addition to raising her children, Molly, 6, and Riley, 4, and occasionally tapping into The Bachelorette drama, the social star recently collaborated with Persil ProClean to launch a laundry day essential's sweatsuit.

“We just wanted to create something that’s fun, that makes laundry time fun, is super cozy and you know, my husband and I do laundry together so we wanted to create something that a guy could wear or a girl could wear," Manno said of her latest partnership.

