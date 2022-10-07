Read full article on original website
How to Buy Bitcoin
Investing shouldn’t be a light-hearted decision, but it sounds more complicated than it is. In traditional finance, some brokers guide investors through the process, making it a more straightforward experience. With Bitcoin, there can be no intermediaries, and there should not be in the true spirit of the cryptocurrency....
Five Examples Of Bitcoin’s Real-World Utility
This is an opinion editorial by Trent Dudenhoeffer, a certified financial planner at Watchdog Capital. Believe it or not, bitcoin is money. This may be a hard sell to many of us in the Western world, specifically here in the United States. I get it; the dollar is the reserve currency of the world. Yes, there is inflation, but it’s not that bad, despite today’s inflation being the highest it’s been in more than 40 years.
A Shift To Renewables Will Optimize Bitcoin Mining
This is an opinion editorial by Jerry Usman, an electrical engineer and tech writer. Is progress being made toward green bitcoin mining? Absolutely! Despite the regulatory upheavals, reasonable progress has been made. Is Bitcoin green now? No, but at least Bitcoin’s greenhouse gas emissions are not where they used to be. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, Bitcoin’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped from 59 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in October 2021 to 48.88 metric tons today.
Six Ways Bitcoin Mining Is Transforming Building Utilities For The Better
This is an opinion editorial by Dan Luddy, a mechanical engineer and energy consultant with 15 years of experience in high performance building design. The energy we use to heat our buildings is a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions and is a focus of decarbonization initiatives. By reusing waste heat, Bitcoin mining could be profitably integrated into commercial and residential buildings and be a catalyst for electrification retrofits that would improve building performance and reduce global carbon emissions.
Bitcoin Songsheet: Fiat Money Has Debased Having Children
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. Everywhere around the world birth rates are plummeting. Many European and East Asian countries are projected to decrease in population and some, like Japan, are undergoing depopulation. Many people are not choosing to have children, and the ones that do have fewer and have them later.
Bitcoin Mining Service Provider Luxor Launches Hashprice OTC Derivative
Luxor Technologies is launching an OTC NDF derivative for the bitcoin mining industry. The NDF will follow the hashprice of different companies and offer varying contract terms with flexible settlement options, including BTC. The NDF will follow Luxor’s Hashprice Index to determine hashprice values. Luxor Technologies, a bitcoin mining...
The Upcoming Release Of Bitcoin Core 24.0
In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discuss the upcoming Bitcoin Core major release, Bitcoin Core 24.0. The Bitcoin Core project produces a new major release of its software roughly every six months. The 24th major release is currently in its release candidate phase, which means that it is being tested and could technically be released any day now (though this phase will probably last a few more weeks). In the episode, van Wirdum and Provoost discuss seven of the most notable changes included in Bitcoin Core 24.0.
With Inflation At 10%, It’s Time To Get Off The Fiat Rollercoaster
This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture. Over the past two years, the topic of inflation went mainstream. Instead of a slow and steady 2% inflation rate in the U.S., we’ve seen 10%-plus annualized inflation in goods that are critical to our survival, like food and energy.
