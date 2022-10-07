Read full article on original website
‘The Winchesters’ Star Meg Donnelly on Stepping Into the World of ‘Supernatural’: ‘We Always Have the Fans in Mind’
Disney starlet Meg Donnelly, best known for her roles in the “Zombies” franchise and “HSMTMTS” Season 3, knew all too well the pressures associated with entering the sacred space of a beloved franchise like The CW’s “Supernatural.” The actress will be spearheading the prequel series “The Winchesters,” playing Mary Campbell, the eventual mother to fan-favorite characters Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki).
‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi Finds Fresh Ideas by Trusting Her ‘Weird Gut’
Innovators 2022: "If an idea is really, really weird and kind of shocking, I'll just let it play out," the Oscar winner tells TheWrap
How ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Gave Us a Fresh, New Westeros
Innovators 2022: Following one of the biggest series of all time was a fearsome challenge. But Condal delivered with his "Game of Thrones" prequel
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Sees No Rivalry With ‘Rings of Power’: ‘One Feeds the Other’
I dont think that somebody watching Rings of Power means theyre not watching House of the Dragon," Condal tells TheWrap
‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained
Co-creator Mike Flanagan tells TheWrap what fans can expect to be revealed in a potential Season 2
Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Elisabeth Röhm Returns to Direct a Season 22 Episode
She played ADA Serena Southerlyn in Seasons 12 through 15 of the NBC legal drama
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Star Mila Kunis Explains Why the Film’s Ending Needed to Be Different From the Book
"It's just coming to terms with who you are," Kunis says of the Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
‘Doctor Who’ Sets Airdate for Jodie Whitaker’s Final Episode in New Trailer (Video)
The end is near for Jodie Whitaker’s run on “Doctor Who,” as the BBC announced that the Thirteenth Doctor’s final episode, “The Power of the Doctor,” will air on Oct. 23 as a new trailer was released. As has been customary for “Doctor Who”...
‘9-1-1': Watch the 118 Attempt to Bring Down a Gigantic Tree (Exclusive Video)
Timber! In Monday night’s episode of “9-1-1” Season 6, the 118 get called in to rescue a birdwatcher who gets trapped under a fallen oak tree that snapped back up under the weight of its root system, which you can watch above in an exclusive preview clip shared with TheWrap.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Offers First Look at Season 5 at New York Comic-Con
Callum Keith Rennie and Eve Harlow are among the newcomers to the Paramount+ series
Lena Dunham Explains Why She Changed the ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Ending
The birds take flight in more ways than one
How to Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’: Is the Shawn Mendes Movie Streaming?
The beloved book series is now a flashy musical
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Re-Ups Overall Deal With HBO
The news comes on the heels of the "Game of Thrones" prequel's success and its Season 2 renewal
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles in ‘My Mind and Me’ Trailer: ‘I Am Grateful to Be Alive’ (Video)
Selena Gomez gets candid about her mental health in the trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me.”. The trailer, released Monday and embedded above, begins with a monologue. Gomez is talking to herself, saying: “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
‘Midnight Club’ Creator Mike Flanagan Was Tired of Being Asked to Add Jump Scares to His Work — So He Put 21 in the Pilot
It's 21 rapid-fire jump scares that prove that by itself a jump scare is not scary at all," the "Doctor Sleep" filmmaker tells TheWrap
Andrew Stanton to Direct Live-Action ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ for Searchlight
Blacklist writer Colby Day wrote the script
Kenneth Branagh to Return for New Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ With Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh to Star
Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Riley and Riccardo Scamarico also join the ensemble cast
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Jill Chin Previews a ‘Hopeful’ 3rd Week After Accepting a Rose From Romeo
After a tumultuous first few days on the beach, Jill Chin is back on the market heading into Week 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Speaking with TheWrap ahead of Monday night’s episode, Chin said she felt “super hopeful” entering the new week with the women giving out the roses. At the rose ceremony last week, Chin accepted a rose from Romeo Alexander, who she’d had her eye on when the two descended on the beach. But she quickly shut that door after Alexander began exploring his connection with other women.
