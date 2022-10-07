Selena Gomez gets candid about her mental health in the trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me.”. The trailer, released Monday and embedded above, begins with a monologue. Gomez is talking to herself, saying: “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

