The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
E! News

Elon Musk Officially Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Here's something to tweet about: There's been a change in Elon Musk's plans. Six months—and a series of ups and downs—later, the Tesla CEO's proposed $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform is officially moving forward.
tipranks.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Plans to Invest $690 Million in Japan

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO, Sundar Pichai, stated in an interview with Nikkei on Friday that the tech giant plans to invest $690 million in Japan through 2024. Google is expected to open its first data center in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year.
HappyGamer

The Onrush Servers Will Be Deactivated In The Near Future

Soon, Onrush will no longer have access to its server infrastructure. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever in the video game industry of today. Increasing numbers of games are either built primarily for or exclusively available on the internet. As a result, video games that fail to gain widespread attention tend to fade into obscurity rather quickly. In contrast, blockbuster hits like Grand Theft Auto Online continue to thrive years after their initial release.
TheStreet

Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.

Nothing is going well for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, known now as Meta Platforms (META) . On Sept,29, during Meta's weekly Q&A session, the billionaire informed employees that the company was entering an era marked by lackluster growth. "For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly...
HappyGamer

Tencent Is Now Actively Chasing After Video Game Developers

By aggressively purchasing stakes in, or even entire companies focused on, the video game industry, Tencent has grown to become the largest video game corporation in the world. Well, it looks like the senior leaders don’t think they were all that aggressive and will only now transition to more existing markets to gain.
Benzinga

Tesla Shares Will Remain Under Pressure After Twitter-Deal News, Analyst Says — Unless Elon Musk Gives Clarity

Elon Musk on Tuesday renewed his interest in Twitter Inc. TWTR for the originally agreed-upon deal value of $44 billion. What Happened: Neither party has so far asked to put the lawsuit filed in the Delaware Chancery Court on hold, prompting Judge Kathaleen McCormick to rule on Wednesday that the five-day trial, scheduled to begin on Oct. 17, is on track. Shares of Musk’s flagship electric vehicle business Tesla Inc. TSLA came under significant selling pressure amid the development.
TheStreet

PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
