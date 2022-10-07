Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
The 15 richest people in California, and how much they are worth
More of America’s wealthiest people call California home than any other state, the latest Forbes 400 list shows. A total of 80 Californians made the list, almost 20 more than the state with the second-most: New York, which 65 of the country’s richest people call home. Unsurprisingly, the...
You Might Regret Not Buying the Dip on This AI Stock
Upstart is still delivering where it counts.
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Soon-To-Be-Released Documentary About Crypto Exchange Giant
A new documentary about crypto exchange Coinbase and the digital assets industry will be released on popular video streaming platforms on Friday. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong says that over the last three years, the company has been working with 10-time Emmy award-winning director Greg Kohs for the new film entitled COIN.
Elon Musk Officially Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Here's something to tweet about: There's been a change in Elon Musk's plans. Six months—and a series of ups and downs—later, the Tesla CEO's proposed $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform is officially moving forward.
tipranks.com
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Plans to Invest $690 Million in Japan
Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO, Sundar Pichai, stated in an interview with Nikkei on Friday that the tech giant plans to invest $690 million in Japan through 2024. Google is expected to open its first data center in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year.
The Onrush Servers Will Be Deactivated In The Near Future
Soon, Onrush will no longer have access to its server infrastructure. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever in the video game industry of today. Increasing numbers of games are either built primarily for or exclusively available on the internet. As a result, video games that fail to gain widespread attention tend to fade into obscurity rather quickly. In contrast, blockbuster hits like Grand Theft Auto Online continue to thrive years after their initial release.
Peloton is slashing 500 more jobs but denies report that its CEO said it had 6 months to turn itself around
Peloton is slashing 500 more jobs, or 12% of its workforce, it told the WSJ. CEO Barry McCarthy said the company would also reduce its retail footprint. Peloton has already laid off thousands of employees this year as part of a desperate cost-cutting measure. Peloton is slashing hundreds more jobs...
The Google Stadia Storefront Has Already Been Stopped Operating
Every client who has bought hardware from the Google Store or any games or add-ons from the Stadia Store will be given a refund from Google. This news came somewhat of a surprise earlier today when Google announced that it would be closing down its cloud gaming service, Stadia. The...
Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.
Nothing is going well for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, known now as Meta Platforms (META) . On Sept,29, during Meta's weekly Q&A session, the billionaire informed employees that the company was entering an era marked by lackluster growth. "For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly...
'Hey everyone,' says Walmart executive to the single person in its new Roblox metaverse nightmare
The retail giant has teamed up with Roblox to create something called Walmart Land, and it looks terrible.
Tencent Is Now Actively Chasing After Video Game Developers
By aggressively purchasing stakes in, or even entire companies focused on, the video game industry, Tencent has grown to become the largest video game corporation in the world. Well, it looks like the senior leaders don’t think they were all that aggressive and will only now transition to more existing markets to gain.
Benzinga
Tesla Shares Will Remain Under Pressure After Twitter-Deal News, Analyst Says — Unless Elon Musk Gives Clarity
Elon Musk on Tuesday renewed his interest in Twitter Inc. TWTR for the originally agreed-upon deal value of $44 billion. What Happened: Neither party has so far asked to put the lawsuit filed in the Delaware Chancery Court on hold, prompting Judge Kathaleen McCormick to rule on Wednesday that the five-day trial, scheduled to begin on Oct. 17, is on track. Shares of Musk’s flagship electric vehicle business Tesla Inc. TSLA came under significant selling pressure amid the development.
Because Of A New Law In Korea, Twitch Has Decided To Cap Video Quality To 720p
As a result of a legislative proposal to have international content providers compensate local service providers for network congestion, Twitch has decided to reduce the quality of its streaming videos in South Korea to 720p. Streaming at full 1080p (HD) resolution is the norm in South Korea, making it one...
PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade
Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
