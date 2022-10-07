Read full article on original website
Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race. Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. “I was involved in an incident that I deeply...
State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is...
12 Europeans detained in Minnesota for smuggling attempt
ROSEAU CO., Minn. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection say agents stopped a “smuggling attempt” after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered the U.S. at Roseau, Minnesota. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on September 25 that two cars...
Concordia offers transfer admission guarantee for community college students
MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Twelve Minnesota private colleges, including Concordia, are offering a transfer admission guarantee. Community college students who earned an associate of arts degree and meet GPA and other transfer curriculum requirements can get guaranteed admission. The GPA to transfer to Concordia is 2.75 and you can earn...
