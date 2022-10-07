Read full article on original website
Start time set for WVU football vs. Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the kick time for next Saturday’s football game between West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will clash in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on either FS1 or FS2, depending on the TV schedule for the MLB postseason.
WVU football injury update: Charles Woods could be nearing return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown indicated that injured cornerback Charles Woods could be close to returning to action. West Virginia’s preseason all-conference honoree is “at least a week out,” according to the head coach. Woods hasn’t played since exiting the...
Quick Hits: Neal Brown on bye week standouts, creating another Thursday night classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University football team is in the midst of an 11-day preparation period in between games versus Texas and Baylor. WVU will host the Bears Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday to recap his team’s...
Mountaineers cap nonconference slate with Lehigh
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Lehigh in its nonconference finale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 500 fans in attendance eligible to receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, as well as the second post-match autograph session.
voiceofmotown.com
How Neal Brown Can Save His Job
Neal Brown is on the hot seat right now, there’s no doubt about it. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 19-21 record through his first nearly three and a half seasons in Morgantown – that’s not going to get it done for the Mountaineer faithful.
Brown searching for “best pieces” on defense during bye week
WVU's defense continues to cause concern: "In the first half, we didn't play good at any level." Neal Brown is using this bye week to find answers for his defense. West Virginia’s offense is among the most improved units in the country. Even its lackluster yardage in its loss to Texas was just below par for its past seasons, and it still averages over 450 yards per game.
WVU volleyball falls in straight sets to No. 17 Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball’s tough season continued on Saturday as the Mountaineers fell in straight sets to the 17th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears, 25-12, 25-9, 25-23. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten in the first two sets of the contest before competing for the third set. WVU has now lost three straight matches in straight sets.
