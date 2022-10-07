ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try these 3 series next after you finish The Empress on Netflix

By Andy Meek
 3 days ago
One of the most-watched Netflix series around the world right now is the newly released historical series The Empress, which — based on new data from the streaming giant — was only bested this week in terms of total hours viewed by one other show on the platform: Ryan Murphy’s new Jeffrey Dahmer series.

The Empress is a German-language period drama about a rebellious princess who becomes the Empress of Austria, and some people have likened it to a sort-of German version of The Crown. Either way, tons of people are watching. For the 7-day period that ended on October 2, Netflix’s figures show that The Empress racked up more than 47 million hours of viewing time. To put that into context, that was better than every single English-language Netflix series for the week, except for one (the controversial but megahit Dahmer).

Netflix shows like The Empress

Here’s what you need to know about the plot of The Empress:

Back in August of 1853, two young people meet — he’s Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary, and she is Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, Princess of Bavaria. The same princess who, unfortunately, is also the sister of the woman Franz is supposed to marry.

“When the rebellious Elisabeth (“Sisi”) meets Franz, the Emperor of Austria,” Netflix’s summary explains, “the young couple’s intoxicating love completely upsets the power structure at the Viennese court.

“After the wedding, the young empress must assert herself not only against her mother-in-law, the sovereign, power-hungry Sophie, but also against Franz’s brother Maxi, who himself longs for the throne (and for Sisi).”

All the while, enemy troops are also massing on the borders of the Habsburg empire. When the proletariat rises up in protest against the emperor, Elisabeth must decide who she can trust. As well as what price is required to be a true empress and a figure of hope.

If that sounds good enough to check out, here’s something else to know: After finishing The Empress’ six episodes and you’re looking around for what to stream next, these are three additional series the streamer is recommending for your subsequent binge:

The Last Kingdom

The fifth and final season of The Last Kingdom, another historical Netflix drama, debuted on March 9. It’s based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories series of novels, and in the final season, King Edward is forging ahead with his desire to unite the Saxon kingdoms to fulfill his late father’s dream.

The Crown

The highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown, in which Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the now-late Queen Elizabeth, arrives on Netflix on November 9. The new season of the series, which dramatizes events surrounding the UK’s Royal Family, will consist of 10 episodes.

Bridgerton

One of the biggest Netflix original series of all time, this Regency-era drama from Shondaland is currently in production on its third season as of the time of this writing. A spinoff focused on the early years of Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte is also in the works.

