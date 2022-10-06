Read full article on original website
Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
Texas pummels Oklahoma for 49-0 win in Red River Showdown
DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked. Bijan Robinson ran...
Hooker, No. 8 Tennessee hammer No. 25 LSU for 27-point road win
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores, and No. 8 Tennessee punished No. 25 LSU for its mistakes and risk-taking in a resounding 40-13 victory over the Tigers on Saturday. A morning kickoff lured LSU fans...
Michigan assistant Mike Hart carted off field vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana. It was unclear what happened to Hart, who wound up on the ground after Indiana made the extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 to go in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and many dropped to one knee as trainers worked on Hart.
Kansas' Jalon Daniels ruled out after apparent shoulder injury vs. TCU
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels went to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury late in the second quarter of Saturday's game against TCU. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game. The junior passer appeared to favor his throwing shoulder after TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge landed...
Raiders' Adams pushes game-day staffer to ground after MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a game-day staffer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with...
Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Raiders' Waller suffers hamstring injury in MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury in Monday night's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Waller, who was on the sideline in street clothes to begin the second half, exited in the first quarter. The tight end departed without recording a reception or...
Brady on controversial penalty call vs. Falcons: 'I don't throw the flags'
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about the controversial roughing the passer penalty call that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a crucial first-down conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," the quarterback said postgame, according to NFL Network's...
Panthers' Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
CFP Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 6's biggest games
College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. There's a No. 8 beside its name, but there's nobody in the country playing better football than. . The Volunteers turned in one of the most impressive wins of the season Saturday...
Eagles hang on to defeat Cardinals, stay unbeaten
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL’s only undefeated team, winning their fifth game in a row thanks to a whole lot of grit and a bit of good fortune. Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and the Eagles held on...
Report: Ravens' Stanley expected back for SNF after year-long absence
Ronnie Stanley's finally back. The Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle is expected to be active for Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Stanley, a former first-team All-Pro, hasn't played since September 2021 due to an ankle injury. He underwent season-ending ankle...
