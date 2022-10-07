Read full article on original website
‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi Finds Fresh Ideas by Trusting Her ‘Weird Gut’
Innovators 2022: "If an idea is really, really weird and kind of shocking, I'll just let it play out," the Oscar winner tells TheWrap
‘Werewolf by Night': Marvel’s Man-Thing Explained
“Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ Halloween-themed mini-movie, has just hit Disney+. And it’s something to howl about. A black-and-white creature feature directed by frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino and styled after similar movies from the 1940s, it introduces us to the title character, whose human name is Jack Russell (get it?) and who, in the film, is played by the great Gael Garcia Bernal. Jack is brought to a remote estate with fellow monster hunters, where he is tasked with bagging the biggest, most fearsome beast yet. But can he accomplish his goal while also concealing his true identity?
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
Edward Berger's film is the first German-language adaptation of a novel once banned and burned in that country
Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’
Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
How Billy Eichner Broke Barriers With the Proudly Queer Rom-Com ‘Bros’
Innovators List 2022: The comedian's rom-com about gay men and their queer friends is a landmark for Hollywood, whether or not mainstream audiences are ready
Historic Gay Rom-Com or ‘Cultural Vegetable?’ Why Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Has Divided the LGBTQ Community
"The film is asking them to reward it with a sense of prestige that it hasn't necessarily earned," one critic says of the film's PR push
Andrew Stanton to Direct Live-Action ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ for Searchlight
Blacklist writer Colby Day wrote the script
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
Mike Flanagan No Longer Involved in Netflix’s ‘Something Is Killing the Children’ (Exclusive)
The "Hill House" creator was set to executive produce the comic adaptation
‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Deeply Felt Documentary Celebrates ’70s Black Cinema
The title of Elvis Mitchell’s documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” is a rallying cry heard in Ossie Davis’ “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” and it reflects the exuberant tone of this very wide-ranging, essayistic tribute to the Black-centered movies of the 1970s. Mitchell...
Anthony Rapp Testifies Against Kevin Spacey, Says 1986 Assault ‘Disrupted My Sense of Belonging’ on Broadway
Rapp took the stand in his federal civil lawsuit accusing the "House of Cards" actor of assaulting him as a teen
Who Are the Old Ghosts in ‘The Midnight Club’ and What the Cast Hopes for in Season 2
"I hope we get a bloodbath," Chris Sumpter, who plays Spence, said of his wishes for a second installment
‘Tár,’ ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Off to Solid Start at Struggling Indie Box Office
Focus' drama starring Cate Blanchett performs decently against the COVID curve with $160,000 from a New York and Los Angeles launch
Lena Dunham Explains Why She Changed the ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Ending
The birds take flight in more ways than one
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Star Mila Kunis Explains Why the Film’s Ending Needed to Be Different From the Book
"It's just coming to terms with who you are," Kunis says of the Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
How to Watch ‘Werewolf By Night': Is the Marvel Movie in Theaters or Streaming?
Can’t wait to watch Marvel’s monster movie “Werewolf by Night”? The black-and-white horror special stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a mysterious monster-hunting superhero. Oscar- and Emmy-winning composer Michael Giacchino makes his full-length directorial debut with the film, for which he also wrote the music....
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are executive producing the adaptation of the Erik Larson book
How ‘Avatar’ Got a High Frame Rate Makeover That Actually Looks Great
If you’ve revisited James Cameron’s “Avatar” during its new theatrical engagement (or maybe are watching it for the first time), you are no doubt blown away by its presentation. “Avatar” looks noticeably better than it did when it debuted in theaters back in 2009 – it...
Does ‘Werewolf by Night’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?
The Marvel Studios Special Presentation will have you howling at the moon
‘Dark Glasses’ Review: Dario Argento Returns to the Director’s Chair with a Minor Effort
With a harrowing performance in Gaspar Noe’s “Vortex” as an aging writer caring for his wife in even more precarious cognitive health, Italian horror legend Dario Argento recently flaunted his virtuous acting capabilities. But back behind the camera for his first directorial outing in a decade, “Dark Glasses,” the veteran operates within the comfort of the giallo tropes he pioneered decades ago, although to less memorable effect.
