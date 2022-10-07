Read full article on original website
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
fox13news.com
Looters take advantage after Hurricane Ian
In Plant City, Yerb Labs had their glass display cases shattered. The store said looters made off with more than $1,200 of merchandise. Police are still searching for the suspects.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian relief adds more pressure to already low rental car inventory in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Travelers who want to rent a vehicle at Tampa International Airport without a reservation are out of luck. Inventory for rental cars has been low since supply chain issues started last year; and adding Hurricane Ian to the mix has really impacted the amount of rentals available.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
fox13news.com
1 killed, 6 injured in downtown Tampa shooting
Seven people were shot in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning, and one of the victims died. It happened after an altercation inside a bar on Franklin Street.
How to get a free ticket to Busch Gardens if Bucs score 21 points or more
Tickets are limited to one per person. They are non-refundable, non-transferable and not for resale.
News4Jax.com
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency help for families impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its way. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as D-SNAP — will provide food assistance to Floridians in select counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is broken down into...
wild941.com
Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank
Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
TIMELAPSE: Satellite video shows Hurricane Ian’s journey through Florida, U.S.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released a timelapse of Hurricane Ian's progress Friday.
fox13news.com
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
floridapolitics.com
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Corn mazes, fall fun & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Fall fun is kicking off in the Tampa Bay area this weekend.
fox13news.com
First lady Casey DeSantis announces toy drive for Florida kids affected by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - As the Sunshine State continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's first lady is making sure the youngest victims don't get left behind. Casey DeSantis, who is spearheading the Florida Disaster Fund, announced on Monday a toy drive for children who lost their...
fox13news.com
Tropical Update: October 9, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
wild941.com
Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified
Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
fox13news.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
