'Her time has come': Alexandra Daddario stars in Mayfair Witches trailer from famed late novelist Anne Rice ... in upcoming AMC series set to air early next year

 4 days ago

Alexandra Daddario is seen in a newly-released trailer for the show Mayfair Witches, a series that is due out early next year on AMC.

Daddario plays the role of Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers her lineage is that of witches.

The adaptation is based on Anne Rice's trio of novels Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The network has past adapted another work of Rice, Interview With the Vampire, which began airing Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nhvs3_0iPNqveK00
The latest: Alexandra Daddario is seen in a newly-released trailer for the show Mayfair Witches, a series that is due out early next year on AMC

The cast includes Jack Huston as Lasher; Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien; Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair; Beth Grant as Carlotta; Jen Richards as Jojo and Hannah Alline as Suzanne.

The trailer was released as part of an exhibition at New York Comic-Con Thursday.

It shows Daddario's character making her way into the old Mayfair House, which is famous for murder, disappearances and witches.

It follows as her character gradually learns she is a witch, with the tagline, 'In a family of secrets, her time has come.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqGzh_0iPNqveK00
Daddario plays the role of Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers her lineage is that of witches 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYrK0_0iPNqveK00
The adaptation is based on Anne Rice's trio of novels Lives of the Mayfair Witches

Daddario said in a tweet Thursday: 'Very excited to share the trailer for [my] new show, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches!'

In 2020, AMC purchased the rights to adapt two of Rice's series of novels, The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Variety reported. Rice, who died last year, and her son Christopher are listed as executive producers on the projects released under the network's banner.

'It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,' Rice said when the deal was initially announced in May of 2020.

She added: 'That dream is now a reality and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wi80L_0iPNqveK00
In 2020, AMC purchased the rights to two of Rice's series of novels, The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVs8H_0iPNqveK00
The trailer shows Daddario's character making her way into the old Mayfair House, which is famous for murder, disappearances and witches 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyK13_0iPNqveK00
It follows as her character gradually learns she is a witch, with the tagline, 'In a family of secrets, her time has come'

Christopher Rice said at the time: 'AMC Studios is responsible for creating some of the most iconic television series of the modern era and has, at times, single-handedly defined this era we call peak TV.

'All the members of Team Anne, including my long-term producing partner, New York Times Bestselling novelist Eric Shaw Quinn, are both thrilled and comforted to know that some of our most cherished kin, from the vampire Lestat and the witch Rowan Mayfair, to the paranormal investigators at the Order of the Talamasca and the powerful spirit Lasher, are now safely in the hands of these vastly accomplished innovators who possess both global reach and deep reservoirs of experience.'

The show was picked up to series for an eight-episode run on the network.

Mayfair Witches is slated to debut January 5, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbmRz_0iPNqveK00
Harry Hamlin plays the role of Cortland Mayfair in the adapted work from the late Anne Rice, while Tongayi Chiris plays the role of Ciprien
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5kAQ_0iPNqveK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJE1c_0iPNqveK00
A group of witches are seen gathered together in the trailer for the AMC series 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7THS_0iPNqveK00
The show was picked up to series for an eight-episode run on the network 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXRor_0iPNqveK00
The trailer was released as part of an exhibition at New York Comic-Con Thursday, where cast and crew appeared to promote. They included: Esta Spalding, Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, Dan McDermott, Christina Spade, Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston and Harry Hamlin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lRed_0iPNqveK00
Daddario donned a long-sleeved black top with studded black jeans to the event in the Big Apple 

