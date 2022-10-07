ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County hospital offers free mammograms in an effort to get more women screened

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Bergen County hospital is offering free mammograms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is encouraging those who live in underserved communities or those who are uninsured to come into the hospital and get screened.

"Early detection saves lives," says Deborah Visconi, president and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. "There's no better way to detect cancer than to come and get your mammogram and really do preventive screening."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 99% of women diagnosed with breast cancer at the earliest stage, live five years or more than those diagnosed later.

Alicia Carter, a breast cancer survivor says women need to get screened. Carter says she was reluctant to see a doctor at first but was grateful for the help once she did.

