‘Right now, it’s nails and holes.’ Brooklyn residents, elected officials call for changes to Coney Island Boardwalk

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Brooklyn residents and elected officials are calling for the Coney Island Boardwalk to receive much-needed renovations.

A joint public hearing with the Committee of Resiliency and Waterfront and the Committee of Parks and Recreations was held on Thursday, where locals spoke out on the current conditions of the boardwalk that has been around for a century.

"Coney Island boardwalk needs regular maintenance, needs love and support from the department of parks, city and federal government,” said one resident. “It needs significant investment. Right now, it's nails and holes."

A Parks Department spokesperson says that in July and August, staff members replaced nearly 1,400 boardwalk planks. They said they have assigned full-time carpenter trades staff to make repairs along the boardwalk.

They also say there is an $11.5 million project to address the deterioration between West 24th and West 27th streets.

