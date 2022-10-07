ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop culture fans assemble! Comic Con is back in New York

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New York Comic Con is back at the Javits Center in New York City through Oct. 9 bringing all things comics, gaming, anime and pop culture to a herd of fans.

Photo credit: Eric Webb

This year's guests of honor are "Moon Knight," "Dune" and "Star Wars" actor Oscar Isaac and the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan.

"Harry Potter" Daniel Radcliffe, "Mummy" actor Brendan Fraser, "Back to the Future" legend Christopher Lloyd and "Rick and Morty" creator Dan Harmon are just a few of the many featured guests making an appearance this weekend.

