President Biden pardons thousands for 'simple' marijuana possession ahead of DNC fundraising event in Jersey

President Joe Biden visited Middletown Thursday to attend a Democratic fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home, but before he arrived he took a dramatic step toward decriminalizing marijuana.

While aboard Air Force One, the president announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana. It's part of his administration's step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.

Biden asked governors to issue similar pardons. Murphy's office told News 12 that the governor will not follow Biden's lead. The governor said he applauds Biden's effort to correct injustices stemming from the failed war on drugs. He went on to say that low-level marijuana offenses have been decriminalized in New Jersey since 2021. Murphy said that is why there is no need for pardons.

The president also took part in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee while in New Jersey.