WATCH: SpaceX launches crewed astronaut mission for NASA
FLORIDA (WTVO) — SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-5 mission, with two NASA and one Japanese astronauts, alongside one Russian cosmonaut, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan’s Koichi Wakata, and Russia’s Anna Kikina arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch. The Falcon 9 rocket […]
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
Blue Origin Rocket Explodes in Mid-Air Minutes After Launch
A Blue Origin launch went awry Monday morning on its way into space, when the New Shepard capsule’s abort system was triggered, causing the main space capsule to fire its thrusters and safely fly away from the rocket. This happened about 64 seconds after launch, when the rocket suddenly experienced a huge and unexpected plume of fire jutting out from the engine. The rocket was lost, though the capsule’s abort system performed perfectly, and pulled off a safe parachute landing in the West Texas desert. The mission was not carrying any passengers onboard—just scientific payloads. Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has not yet released any details on the cause of the rocket booster’s failure. New Shepard will be grounded until an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration is completed. It’s the New Shepard’s first major failure since the booster was lost during its debut flight on April 29, 2015. Since then, the company has flown New Shepard on 21 missions, including six crewed spaceflights.Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed. pic.twitter.com/xFDsUMONTh— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 12, 2022 Read it at Ars Technica
IFLScience
How Cold Is Outer Space?
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you were in space without protection? Aside from the obvious lack of oxygen and slowly choking, you will also be subjected to extreme temperatures which might not kill you altogether, but might make your final seconds in the universe very unpleasant. There...
SpaceX launched a Russian cosmonaut and a Native American woman to space for the first time
Crew-5 includes a Russian astronaut and the first Native American woman in space.
ohmymag.co.uk
This ocean might completely disappear leaving Earth with a 'supercontinent'
It’s hard to imagine the Earth without its seven continents. As history has told us, before the formation of its seven continents, all the land mass on Earthwas joined making one large mass of land. According to National Geographic, the flow of the currents resulted in the lands forming cracks and then slowly drifting apart. However, it seems like history will repeat itself as Earth might have one giant continent in the future.
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week
Busy week as Space Coast hosts three launches now that Ian has passed. It was a busy week on the Space Coast with three launches as launch providers were making up for time lost to Hurricane Ian. United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket vaulted from Launch Complex 41 at Cape...
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
Ars Technica
Stoke Space aims to build rapidly reusable rocket with a completely novel design
Andy Lapsa went to the best aerospace engineering schools. He then worked very hard to help advance the development of some of the most advanced rocket engines in the world at Blue Origin. But in 2019, after a decade in the industry, he felt like the spaceflight future he was striving toward—rapidly reusable rockets—had not gotten much closer.
SpaceX Capsule Docks With Space Station In Historic Multinational Mission
The International Space Station has welcomed four space travelers who left Earth from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. It's a historic crew that docked with the ISS aboard a SpaceX capsule called Dragon. The team consists of Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada of NASA, Koichi Wakata from the...
Elon Musk dreams of dying on Mars—now he might be one of the pioneering colonists
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he may join the first colonists on Mars. Before that happens, though, his Starship needs to complete its maiden orbital flight. Before SpaceX’s Starship has even completed its first orbital flight successfully, Elon Musk is already dreaming of joining its maiden voyage to Mars.
SpaceNews.com
Launch on demand: If satellites are shot down, will Space Force be ready to restock?
A small satellite mission the U.S. Space Force plans to launch in 2023 will test the ability of the commercial space industry to deploy a payload on an extraordinarily compressed timeline. A contract for the mission, code-named Victus Nox, was awarded Sept. 30 to launch services provider Firefly Aerospace and...
NBC Los Angeles
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
wfit.org
Next space station crew launches from Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket
A crew of four is on the way to the International Space Station after launching Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center. The mission named Crew-5 will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. NASA astronauts Josh...
techeblog.com
Supercomputer Simulation Predicts That Earth’s Moon Formed in Mere Hours from a Collision
We found out that lunar caves could be used as shelter for future astronauts, but how did Earth’s Moon actually form? A supercomputer simulation predicted that an object approximately the size of Mars, called Theia, collided with Earth and that is how the Moon formed. It didn’t take months or even days, just a matter of hours, when material was launched directly into orbit after the impact.
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space. The SpaceX capsule pulled...
