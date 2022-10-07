ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is an Estate Plan? The Basics + How To Create One

If you think that creating an estate plan is only for the sick or elderly, think again. It’s an unfortunate truth that death can happen to anybody at any age, and you wouldn’t want to leave your family to pick up the pieces of a disorderly estate after you die while they sort out their grief. Instead, take a weight off their shoulders and create order in your absence.
Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Buys Bitcoin Citing Pension Funds and Inflation

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has explained why he buys bitcoin. Citing inflation, he detailed that pension funds are investing in cryptocurrency, adding that they know “fake” money, stocks, and bonds “are toast.”. Robert Kiyosaki on Why He Buys...
A Guide to First-Time Homebuyer Loans

Want to buy a home? For most people, the promised land of homeownership lies through the mortgage loan. A mortgage is a loan you can use to buy a house or condo. A mortgage can be a tricky loan to navigate because houses are so much more expensive than other assets.
New Service Helps You Easily Move Retirement Money When Changing Jobs

When you change jobs, it’s easy to let your 401(k) account or other retirement plan go missing in action. Now, three of the biggest plan administrators want to help you conveniently move your workplace retirement savings from one employer to another. Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investments and Alight Solutions have...
